April 17, 2022
Three Huntley students qualify for Knights of Columbus free-throw state finals

By Shaw Local News Network
Three youngsters from St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley have qualified for the Illinois Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge state finals on Sunday, April 24 at St. Anthony High School in Effingham.

Bradley Boyd, Natalie Adam and Logan Reavel earned state finals berths by winning regional championships at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in St. Charles on March 26, according to a news release.

Boyd advanced in the 12-year-old boys division, Adam won the 12-year-old girls division, and Reavel took the 9-year-old boys division.