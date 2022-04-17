McHenry High School honors 167 HeartSaver-certified students

McHenry High School recently recognized the 167 students who completed the American Heart Association CPR and defibrillator training, marking a return to a pre-pandemic class size for the school’s emergency medical training.

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital officials joined high school administrators and physical education instructors for the April 8 ceremony to honor the students who completed the weeklong training in March, according to a news release.

Last year, because of limited in-person education opportunities due to COVID-19, a smaller group of 26 students was able to get the HeartSaver training. This year’s total of 167 is closer to a typical year.

In the nine years McHenry High School has partnered with Northwestern Medicine to provide the training, 1,681 students have been trained to give CPR, handle choking emergencies and use an automatic external defibrillator.

Any student can sign up for the training, which is administered by physical education instructors Anna Centella, Theodora Davis, Colleen Eddy, Jake Guardalarbene, Dennis Hutchinson, Carrie Recard and John Beerbower. Northwestern Medicine provides training to instructors.

Students receive an electronic certification to show they’ve completed the rescue training for infants, children and adults.