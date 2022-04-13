McHenry County police reports for April 13

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Madeline Rose Deters, 21, of the 600 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Jan. 21, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Johnathan Robert Munoz, 22, of the 600 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Jan. 21, with possession and possession with intent to deliver over more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and more than 200 grams of psilocybin; possession of cocaine, oxycodone hydrochloride and hydrocodone bitartrate.
Luisa Gaspar Manuel, 21, of the 400 block of Columbia Avenue, Elgin, was charged Saturday, Jan. 29, with failing to report damage to property, driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane change and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Joseph Anthony Smith, 63, of the 700 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Jan. 29, with domestic battery.
Amber Lynn Derkson, 32, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Jan. 30, with unlawful use of a weapon.
Steven Michael Derkson, 51, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Jan. 30, with aggravated assault in a public place, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and battery.
Jordan Tremont Bray, 32, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 1, with retail theft.
Christopher Michael Shine, 26, of the 300 block of Asbury Avenue, Fox River Grove, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 1, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine N. Heaver, 46, of the 6100 block of Londonderry Drive, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 1, with driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane use.
Colton Bernard Zumach, 31, of the 1000 block of Barlina Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Feb. 7, with domestic battery.
Juan Antonio Francisco-Jimenez, 19, of the zero to 100 block of Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake, was arrested Monday, Feb. 7, on a McHenry County warrant tied to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Huntley
Ines Villegas, 29, of the zero to 100 block of East Fremont Avenue, Des Plaines, was charged Sunday, Jan. 30, with domestic battery.
Gina Schinkowsky, 36, of the 10700 block of Midwest Avenue, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 2, with two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and criminal damage to government property.
Christ G. Houlis, 57, of the 1500 block of Hannah Lane, Hampshire, was charged Sunday, Feb. 6, with retail theft.
Gina Schinkowsky, 36, of the 10700 block of Midwest Avenue, Huntley, was charged Monday, Feb. 7, with violating an order of protection.
Lake in the Hills
Cody A. Lipscomb, 32, of the 11100 block of Lincoln Street, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 8, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Marengo
Malin Rivera, 32, of the 300 block of South Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, Feb. 3, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and disobeying a stop sign.
Woodstock
Vicente Cruz-Olin, 29, of the 800 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Jan. 29, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by driver, unlawful possession of marijuana by driver and speeding.
Marcos Arreola, 21, of the 500 block of Birch Street, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Jan. 29, with two counts of domestic battery.
Hannah K. Glatt, 22, of the 500 block of Marawood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 2, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license expired more than a year.
Malcolm I. Aitken, 22, of the 400 block of Barn Swallow Drive, Lindenhurst, was charged Friday, Feb. 4, with two counts of driving under the influence and improper lane use.