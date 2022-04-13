Fox River Grove seeks volunteers to serve on parks commission

The village of Fox River Grove is looking for volunteers to serve on its parks commission, which is responsible for fundraising and planning projects to improve Fox River Grove parks for residents and visitors.

This parks commission is a great spot for those who are passionate about the outdoors and those who have planned fundraisers, the village said in a recent news release.

In order to apply for candidacy for a current or future vacancy, send a resume and short letter of interest to village@foxrivergrove.org.

Although the village is not currently seeking members of other commissions or committees at this time, it welcomes interest in those positions now for a potential future vacancy.