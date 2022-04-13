19-year-old gets 2 years in prison for fleeing police in Hebron; theft, other charges dismissed

A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in McHenry County to aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police in a high-speed chase that landed himself and a passenger in the hospital with multiple injuries.

In exchange for entering a guilty plea to the Class 4 felony, other charges filed against Parrish I. Watts, of Racine, Wisconsin, of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated reckless driving and another count of aggravated fleeing were dismissed.

On April 12, 2021, Watts was driving a gray 2020 Honda Civic reported stolen out of Racine, Wisconsin, when a Hebron police officer spotted him, McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Creighton said at the time. Watts took off at speeds reaching 100 mph when he flipped the vehicle in a rollover crash, Creighton said.

Watts and his 15-year-old brother, who was the passenger, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

When the officer activated the lights on his marked vehicle, Watts continued to drive east on Route 173 from Route 47 in Hebron, police said.

The car reached 100 mph before leaving the roadway in the 8000 block of Route 173 in Richmond. The vehicle overturned several times, ejecting both Watts and the 15-year-old passenger, police said.

Watts was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and the 15-year-old was flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. The teenage passenger fractured several vertebrae, ribs and his radius, court records show.

In court Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said Watts and the teenage passenger are from the same family and the family was aware of the plea deal. He said they preferred Watts get less of a punishment.

Watts will receive credit for time served of 328 days in the McHenry County Jail. He will be on mandatory supervised release for one year upon his release from prison and is required to pay $1,299 fines and fees.

Before being transported back to the jail, McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt told Watts that this “was certainly a tragic incident.”

“I’m sure you will be thinking about this for a while,” Wilbrandt said. “I’m sure you are sorry that this happened.”