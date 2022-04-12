McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 12

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Rogelio Cantu Jr., 52, of the 3800 block of Ezekiel Avenue, Zion; aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reportingv of domestic violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Dustin A. Garbacz, 36, of the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Woodstock; aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting a police officer resulting in injury, and resisting a police officer.
- Ryan S. Noe, 40, of the 6200 block of Lakewood Drive, Marengo; two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, two counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and violating bond conditions.
- Sebastian M. Pietrzyk, 25; aggravated battery on public property.
- Nikolis D. Thurnau, 33; two counts of aggravated battery on public property and mob action.
- Landon L. Lockwood, 25, of the 700 block of South Riverside Drive, McHenry; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, three domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Patrick L. Long, 33, of the 200 block of Michigan Street, Elgin; possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana and driving while license revoked.
- Mario S. Opalka, 38, of the zero to 100 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
- Barry J. May III, 36, of the 2000 block of Indian Road, Waukegan; retail theft.
- Jerome C. Pinkus, 63, of the 2300 block of Curtis Street, Denver, Colorado; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle and theft.
- Joseph M. Rowland, 27, of the 9900 block of Main Street, Hebron; two counts of aggravated battery to a paramedic.
- Donovan A. Greene, 31, of the 6100 block of Sands Road, Crystal Lake; theft of property worth more than $100,000, financial institution fraud and unlawful use of a credit card.
- Lucas W. Hensley, 43, of the 100 block of Bloomfield Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- George James Kman III, 68, of the 1200 block of West Northeast Shore Drive, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least two prior violations, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, driving while license revoked, and improper lane use.