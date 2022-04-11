Crystal Lake fire causes second floor of garage to collapse

A fire Sunday in the garage of a single-family home at 1396 Boxwood Lane in Crystal Lake caused the structure’s second floor to collapse and spread to the attic of the home, fire officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported structure fire at 5:25 p.m. Sunday at 1396 Boxwood Lane, arriving within four minutes and finding “heavy fire conditions” in the garage of a two-story, single-family home, according to a news release.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury, according to the release. There were working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

A request for mutual aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, was initiated, the department said. Firefighters fought the fire from the exterior of the structure, as it was not safe to enter the structure due to the collapsed second floor of the garage.

The fire had also spread into the attic area of the remainder of the home, according to the release. A report of an explosion early in the fire was found to have been a 20-pound propane tank for a grill that had ruptured.

Gusting wind conditions contributed to the spread of the fire, causing extensive damage to the garage and second floor, according to the release. The fire was declared under control at 6:36 p.m.

The remainder of the structure sustained heat, smoke, and water damage. The structure was deemed uninhabitable until repairs could be made. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $225,000.

No injuries to any firefighters were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District fire investigators, and Crystal Lake Police Department fire investigators.