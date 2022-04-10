MT Performance opens larger location in Crystal Lake

A new location of MT Performance opened in Crystal Lake with full-service workout facility and gym.

The Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 23 to celebrate the grand opening at 1095 Pingree Road, Suite 117 in Crystal Lake, according to a news release.

MT Performance specializes in athletic performance, and the new location provides a larger space to house a variety of workout options and group sizes, according to the release. It offers individual and group fitness training.

Their range of services encompasses youth development, weight room prep, high school athletics, general population training and elite athletics.

For more information, go to mtperformancetraining.com or call 847-624-2247.