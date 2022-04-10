April 11, 2022
MT Performance opens larger location in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
Marcus Thimios, owner of MT Performance, cuts the ribbon to celebrate a new location in Crystal Lake. He is joined by family, friends, and the staff and board members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Kellwood Studio Photography/Provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

A new location of MT Performance opened in Crystal Lake with full-service workout facility and gym.

The Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 23 to celebrate the grand opening at 1095 Pingree Road, Suite 117 in Crystal Lake, according to a news release.

MT Performance specializes in athletic performance, and the new location provides a larger space to house a variety of workout options and group sizes, according to the release. It offers individual and group fitness training.

Their range of services encompasses youth development, weight room prep, high school athletics, general population training and elite athletics.

For more information, go to mtperformancetraining.com or call 847-624-2247.