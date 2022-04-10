Mobile DMV coming to Spring Grove this month

A Secretary of State mobile driver services unit will be in Spring Grove on April 22.

The event, done in partnership with State Rep. Tom Weber, will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, April 22 at the Spring Grove Village Hall, 7401 Meyer Road. Appointments are required and can be made at repweber.com.

The following services can be completed at the event: renew vehicle stickers; obtain a renewal, replacement or correction of a driver’s license or state ID card; register to vote as part of driver’s license or state ID card renewal; or sign up to be an organ donor as part of a renewal.

Due to enhanced security requirements, REAL ID driver’s license and state ID cards are not offered at the Mobile Services Unit event, according to a news release. The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been postponed to May 3, 2023.

Standard Secretary of State fees will be required, and at this time, the facility is unable to accept cash. Check, credit card, debit card or money order will be accepted.

More information about services, fees and identification requirements can be found at www.ilsos.gov.