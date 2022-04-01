McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 2, 2022

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Tara J. DeAngelo, 52, of the 900 block of Aberdeen Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of theft and two counts of identity theft.
- Brian D. Nowaskey, 32, of the 600 block of North East Street, Marengo; aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
- Elvis A. Rodriquez, 28, of the 1400 block of Greenridge Avenue, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery, seven counts of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
- Scott E. Dulberg, 48, of the 100 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond; two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, unlawful restraint and three counts of domestic battery.
- Walter A. Ray III, 42, of the 2900 block of North Richmond Road, Johnsburg; aggravated driving under the influence with four prior DUI violations and obstructing justice.
- Martell Murphy, 33, of the 200 block of Luelde Street, South Bend, Indiana; burglary.
- Walter C. Sander, 37, of the 6000 block of Sinderson Street, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence while license is suspended or revoked.
- Brandon C. West, 35, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Algonquin; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police going at least 21 mph over speed limit with prior fleeing conviction, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police disobeying two more traffic control devices with prior fleeing conviction, reckless driving and driving while license is revoked.
- Christopher D. Waryck, 25, of the 14200 block of Sally Circle, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Ryan G. James, 25, of the 3600 block of Smoke Tree Lane, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of heroin and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- Lucious T. Hemphill, 20, of the 200 block of East St. Charles Road, Carol Stream; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.