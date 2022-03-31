McHenry County grand jury indictments for March 31, 2022

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Alyssa M. Popp, 31, of the 2900 block of Kama Avenue, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence of drugs resulting in death and two counts of reckless homicide.
- Michael B. Wyland, 46, of the 800 block of Bristol Drive, Barrington; obstructing justice.
- Eric R.. Hanus, 50, of the 6400 block of Hilly Way, Cary; obstructing justice.
- Alexander P. Campos, 26, of the 500 block of Sunrise Drive, McHenry; attempted first-degree murder, residential arson, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and four counts of domestic battery.
- Eugene J. Poninski, 41, of the 3500 block of West Pearl Street, McHenry; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to property.
- Emmet J. Zywiec, 20, of the zero to 100 block of North Macgillis Drive, Round Lake; reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving resulting in death.
- Alexander J. Borowitz, 29, of the 1200 block of Amberwood Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Bernadette M. Faleni, 56, of the 1100 block of Fortuna Avenue, Park Ridge; obstructing justice.
- Robert A. Burrow, 20, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street, Sterling; criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
- Robert A. Burrow, 20, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street, Sterling; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer with a vehicle, criminal damage to government property, three counts of resisting a police officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.