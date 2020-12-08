Eye on Illinois: Set leadership intrigue aside in favor of direct connections with elected officials

It was another busy weekend for Illinois’ political power players.

Developments started late Thursday with the announcement that state Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, captured a full term as Senate president. After filling in following the retirement of predecessor John Cullerton, Harmon clearly proved himself to caucus colleagues.

On Saturday morning, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider announced he’d leave the post he’s held since May 2014 in just a few weeks, instead of staying until May 2022. Since no clear favorite emerged to replace Schneider, a search committee will work to nominate a new chairman early next month.

Roughly the same time, embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan stated his case in front of the House Black Caucus, hoping to shore up enough support to head to the kickoff of the new General Assembly with the 60 votes needed to secure another two years as the most powerful legislative leader in the country.

As it stands, of 73 House Democrats 19 already vowed they won’t give Madigan another term. Unless Madigan can get six to flip back — a potentially devastating political decision — his best bet is throwing personal support behind a colleague who will let him remain influential without the title. His only announced opponent is Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, of Oswego, but insiders haven’t given any indication her support is anywhere close to a majority.

Madigan also heads the state Democratic Party. If he goes down as Speaker, perhaps the left will seek a new leader concurrent with the right.

Will the new Republican chairman tack hard to the right, in the mold of folks like Jeanne Ives, Darren Bailey and the Trump family? Or will there be a harder pull toward the pragmatic, precision conservatism of a Dan McConchie or Adam Kinzinger?

Might the Democratic party coalesce around the progressive push of Gov. JB Pritzker and redouble efforts for things like a graduated income tax? Or is the focus going to be on a cutthroat approach to new legislative maps and choking out Republican opposition rather than sincere attention to the needs of the average constituent regardless of ZIP code?

Political journalists and folks who never skip a precinct committee meeting lap up the gamesmanship and palace intrigue, but that only furthers the notion that all that really matters in Springfield is a small handful of power players.

With the new General Assembly solidified, now is a great time to connect with elected officials. Send an email, introduce yourself and start a conversation about their approach to legislating. Ask questions. Be blunt. Learn how they prefer to communicate once the session begins.

Party leadership matters, but constituent service is essential. You have the power to drive that point home.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media Illinois. Follow him on Twitter at @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.