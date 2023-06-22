2023 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year: Huntley’s Ryan Bakes

Ryan Bakes got off to a sizzling start for the 2022 season, batting .469 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in Huntley’s first 11 games, when his season came to an abrupt end.
Bakes had walked against Buffalo Grove and his identical twin Brayden singled, sending Ryan from first to third. But when he slid in headfirst, his left shoulder dislocated and tore the labrum.
Bakes had surgery in April 2022, returned as quickly as possible and picked up this season where he had left off last season.
After moving between catcher and left field as a sophomore and junior, Bakes was mainly behind the plate this season, where he committed only three errors.
The Red Raiders (29-8, 14-4) won their fifth consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship and their seventh straight Class 4A regional title, as Bakes was a key part at the top of a lineup that produced six players with more than 30 RBIs.
Bakes, who will play at South Carolina next year, is the 2023 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from local coaches. Brayden Bakes, Crystal Lake South’s Ryan Skwarek, McHenry’s Cooper Cohn, Jacobs’ Christian Graves and Marengo’s Caden Vogt all received consideration.
A classic example of what Bakes could do came on March 29 in a 1-0 victory over Maine South. The Hawks’ Drew Koenen, who will pitch at Dartmouth, struck out Bakes on three fastballs in his first at-bat. His second time up, Bakes drilled a first-pitch fastball over the left-field fence for the game’s only run.
Bakes hit .406 with an area-high 13 homers and 37 RBIs.
Bakes, who is playing with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp of the Prospect League this summer, answered some questions about his standout high school season from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.
What will you remember most about your season?
Bakes: I will remember the bond my team and I had. We would always have such a good time together no matter the circumstances.
What FVC pitcher gave you the most trouble?
Bakes: Jacobs’ Christian Graves because he threw hard and was effective.
Is there any significance to wearing No. 7?
Bakes: No, I just picked it and I have no idea what number I will get (at South Carolina).
What will it be like not playing with Brayden, who will play at Indiana next year, for the first time?
Bakes: I think not playing with him next year will be hard to get used to because I always look to him for encouragement.
Who are some of your favorite catchers to watch in the major leagues?
Bakes: Willson Contreras and J.T. Realmuto.
If you could have dinner with three celebrities, who would they be?
Bakes: Mike Trout, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Bakes: Tigers. They are just cool animals.
What is a great baseball movie line you often use with your teammates?
Bakes: “Jussssssttttttt a bit outside,” from “Major League.”
What did you think of the new backstop at Huntley, which is quite a bit shorter than the old one?
Bakes: I thought it was a lot better and made the field look a lot nicer.
What was your favorite class this year?
Bakes: Foods, with Mrs. (Jaclynn) Avner, because I got to learn how to cook.
What is something you would change about high school baseball?
Bakes: We should do series in the playoffs.
What is the last really good book you read?
Bakes: “Relentless” by trainer Tim Grover. It’s a book about what it takes to be the best. I found it interesting because it showed perspectives of the greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
What is the best thing about being a twin?
Bakes: It’s like having a built-in best friend.
What is something funny that happened when someone confused you with Brayden?
Bakes: My best friend Vinny Costantino got us confused and we thought it was funny because he has known us forever and laughs at people who get us confused.
Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?
Bakes: Ozzie Smith. We went to a tournament in Myrtle Beach (S.C.) when we were 12.