HOTWORX ALGONQUIN GRAND OPENING! WIN A FREE 3, 2, or 1-MONTH MEMBERSHIP!

Now through May 20th, enter the Hotworx Grand Opening Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 3-month, 2-month or 1-month membership. Subscribe, follow and like us for more chances to win. Three lucky participants will be selected at random to win one of the 3 membership prizes. Don’t miss out! Enter today!

ENTER HERE!

Ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on May 17th at 1pm. Grand opening is May 18th, 12-3pm. Come out for food, local vendors, giveaways and MORE!

1722 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL, United States, Illinois

Thanks to our special sponsor:

Hotworx - Algonquin