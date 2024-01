This is your chance to honor a McHenry County woman who goes above and beyond expectations in her field and/or community. Chosen honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon in June and be profiled in the Northwest Herald. Deadline for submissions is March 1, 2024. Nominate below now!

Click HERE to nominate and learn more.

Thank you to our sponsors! To learn more about them, click on their names.

Caldwell Consulting Group

McHenry County College Education to Empowerment

The Community Foundation for McHenry County