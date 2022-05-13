Kids Love Ice Cream Photo Contest

What’s your favorite ice cream? Enter a photo today for your chance to win!

Between now and May 24th, submit a photo of your child eating their favorite ice cream flavor and be entered to win Four 4-Day Entrance Passes to the 42nd Annual Lakeside Fest.

Contest Prize includes Four 4-Day Entrance Passes to the 42nd Annual Lakeside Fest. Valid for June 30th, July 1st, July 2nd and July 3rd. Plus 4 adult Lakeside Fest t-shirts and 4 Lakeside Fest Koozies.

Passes gain entrance to the Taste by the Lake, Beverage Garden and the Northwest Herald and Pabst Main Stage live entertainment. Food and Beverages are not included and can be purchased at an additional cost.

Prize value $128. Children under 12 are Free.

We’re kicking off summer at The Dole with a Play Day and Music Under the Trees concert series. Be our guest at the Free Last Day of School Play Day at the Dole sponsored by Gassensmith Compass Group on May 25th from 11am to 2pm. The first 500 guests get a free Julie Ann’s cone, and the event features free lawn games for everyone who attends and a cash bar including pop, water, beer, and Mimosas. Grab your kids and school friends and play at the Dole. Bring a blanket, portable lawn chair and a picnic lunch and enjoy games and ice cream to kick off summer. RSVP online to the May 25th Play Day and get a free entry to win tickets to Lakeside Fest and Music Under the Trees.

Thank you to our sponsor:

