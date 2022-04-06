Recognize a McHenry County woman with a nomination

This is your chance to honor a McHenry County woman who goes above and beyond expectations in her field and/or community.

To be considered, a nominee should exhibit at least one of the following

• Provide leadership in her field of expertise • Serve as a role model and/or mentor

• Advocate positive social change • Give back to her field and community through time, talent, and resources

Chosen honorees will be profiled in the Northwest Herald and recognized at an awards luncheon in June.

Deadline for submissions is April 27, 2022. Nominate now!





To learn more and to nominate, CLICK HERE.