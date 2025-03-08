Softball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2025

Huntley celebrates its Class 4A sectional championship win over Barrington last season in Barrington. (Patrick Kunzer/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Northwest Herald softball preview will appear in print March 14 with info on local teams. Until then, here are five storylines to watch in McHenry County for the 2025 season.

Can Huntley make it 5 in a row?

Huntley earned its fourth straight Fox Valley Conference championship last spring with a 16-2 record and is 69-3 in the 10-team conference since the start of 2021. Last year’s Raiders also reached 30 wins for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Huntley, looking for its third state trip since 2019, fell one win shy of reaching the Final Four with a 2-1 loss to Mundelein in the Class 4A Rosemont Supersectional. Coach Mark Petryniec enters his 21st season at Huntley 28 wins from .500.

Led by Northwest Herald All-Area selections in pitcher Gretchen Huber, outfielders Ajai Bonner and Ava McFadden, and infielders Aubrina Adamik and Lyla Ginczycki, the Raiders, ranked No. 9 in the 4A Illinois Coaches Association preseason poll, should be considered the favorite to win the FVC.

Who are the FVC contenders?

Huntley’s two losses in the FVC last spring were its most since going 13-3 in 2019. That season the Raiders took runner-up to Crystal Lake South but went on to win the school’s first team championship behind sophomore sensation pitcher Briana Bower.

Prairie Ridge figures to be very much in the mix for the FVC crown after going 25-6 and 13-5 in conference play last spring (tied with McHenry for second). The Wolves handed Huntley one of its conference losses last season, thanks to the first of multiple no-hitters by pitcher Reese Mosolino (16-4, 1.23 ERA, 174 strikeouts), who committed to NCAA Division I Indiana in October.

Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino fires toward home against Harvard during their Class 3A regional final last season at Lions Park in Harvard. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge (No. 13 in 3A) also returns standout shortstop and Illinois commit Adysen Kiddy, who was named the 2024 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year after hitting .525 and blasting a program-best 14 home runs.

McHenry is always tough and although the Warriors will welcome a lot of new faces this year, they should never be counted out. Crystal Lake Central (No. 11 in 3A) looks to take an even bigger step after going 12-5 in conference play last spring. The Tigers return one of McHenry County’s top up-and-coming pitchers in Oli Victorine, entering her sophomore season.

Hampshire, led by 2024 Player of the Year finalist shortstop Bria Riebel (.556 BA, 1.035 SLG, no strikeouts) is also a strong contender.

Who is the favorite in the KRC?

The Kishwaukee River Conference offered plenty of intrigue last year and should provide another exciting race in 2025. Marengo claimed its second straight KRC title last spring with a 13-1 record, but Woodstock North was right behind at 12-2.

Richmond-Burton (No. 6 in 2A) No. finished 9-5, followed by Harvard (No. 18 in 3A) at 8-6.

Marengo (No. 15 in 2A) returns stud catcher and Northwester commit Kylee Jensen (.444 BA, 21 extra-base hits, 33 RBIs, 51 runs), as well as McHenry County’s all-time single-season home run leader in Gabby Christopher. Christopher blistered the ball last season for a school-record 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Marengo and Woodstock North, though, graduated their No. 1s in Lilly Kunzer and Jo Jo Vermett, respectively.

Swing and a miss

Strong pitching goes a long way in softball, and there will be no shortage of talent in the circle. In addition to those aces already mentioned in the FVC (Huntley’s Huber, Prairie Ridge’s Mosolino and Crystal Lake Central’s Victorine), the KRC is home to some of the area’s best pitching.

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz delivers a pitch against Marengo last season in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Richmond-Burton returns the reigning KRC Pitcher of the Year in Hailey Holtz, an Iowa State commit who had a dominant junior season with 16 wins, 282 Ks and a 1.99 ERA.

Harvard also returns one of the area’s most exciting pitchers in Tallulah Eichholz (218 strikeouts, 1.45 ERA), who will play next year at Belmont.

Although Marengo graduated its ace, the Indians bring back Jozsa Christiansen, who was 13-2 last year with a 3.42 ERA and striking out more than 100.

Marian Central, competing for the first time since 2019, enjoyed a successful spring and brings back Christine Chmiel, who was named Chicagoland Christian Conference Pitcher of the Year with almost 300 strikeouts.

Lily Sippel (3.30 ERA, 106 Ks) returns as Hampshire’s No. 1.

Over the fence

Marengo’s team almost cracked the top 10 for most home runs in a single season in state history, according to IHSA records, with 64. Christopher’s area-record of 20 home runs tied for the 14th most individually, while the area saw six players reach the 10-homer plateau.

Kiddy’s 14 bombs were a school record for Prairie Ridge, while the remaining four players to reach double-digits (Marengo’s Kunzer with 14, Cary-Grove’s Maddie Crick with 13 and Prairie Ridge’s Emily Harlow and Crystal Lake South’s Stephanie Lesniewski with 10 apiece) all graduated.

Richmond-Burton’s Madison Kunzer and Hampshire’s Reibel both hit nine homers, while Huntley’s Bonner and Ginczycki, C-G’s Addison DeSomer, Marengo’s Jensen, AJ Pollnow and Mia Feidt, Johnsburg’s Sarah Nethaway and Woodstock’s Jade Sanders each had seven.