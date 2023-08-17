Northwest Herald girls tennis preview: Five players to watch in 2023

Kate Burkey, Huntley, jr.
Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler went 32-5 at No. 1 doubles for the Red Raiders, going 8-0 in Fox Valley Conference dual matches and winning the FVC Tournament. They finished second in the Class 2A Harlem Sectional and went 1-2 in the state tournament. Hibbeler graduated and Huntley coach Barry Wells is looking for Burkey’s partner at No. 1 doubles.
Kylie Cohn, Jacobs, jr.
Cohn won the Fox Valley Conference No. 2 singles title, losing only four games in her three matches. Cohn finished with a 15-6 record and took third in the Class 2A Jacobs Sectional to qualify for the state tournament. She was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection.
Ella Doughty, Huntley, so.
Doughty edged Dundee-Crown’s Rujul Shah in three sets to reach the No. 1 singles championship in the FVC Tournament, where she lost to two-time champ Chloe Siegfort of Jacobs. Doughty qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament and now returns as one of the top FVC singles players. She was an All-Area second-team selection.
Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Hamill and Maggie Naughton teamed up later in the season at No. 1 doubles and played well, going 1-2 in the Class 2A State Tournament. The Tigers finished second at No. 1 doubles in the FVC Tournament to Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler, losing in three sets. Hamill won the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor and was All-Area first team in tennis.
Rujul Shah, Dundee-Crown, sr.
Shah turned in another strong season for D-C, going 6-2 in FVC dual matches and losing to Huntley’s Ella Doughty in three sets in the FVC No. 1 singles semifinals. She was third at No. 1 singles in the FVC and an All-Area second-team selection.