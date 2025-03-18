Northwest Herald girls soccer preview: 5 players to watch in 2025

Burlington Central's Kenzie Lorkowski blocks a shot during a match last season at St. Charles East. Lorkowski will be one of the top players in the area this season. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Here are five girls soccer players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz

Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, sr., F

Wojtarowicz started last season on a scoring tear and should be one of the area’s top scoring threats again this season. She finished last year with 33 goals and eights assists, earning Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional All-Fox Valley Conference honors. The Loyola-Chicago commit will try to help the Golden Eagles compete for the top spot in the FVC.

Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central

Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, sr., F/M

Wrzos became a top scoring threat not only in the Hurricanes' lineup but also in the area. The Loras College commit knocked in 31 goals and added four assists to garner all-sectional and All-Chicagoland Christian Conference accolades. Now she’ll try to keep up the pace she set under new head coach Andre Watson.

Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central (Photo provided by Burlington Central )

Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central, jr., GK

Lorkowski elevated her game as a sophomore to become one of the area’s best goalkeepers. She made 145 saves, had nine shutouts and earned All-FVC and all-sectional honorable mention. The Purdue commit will be a major leader for Central as it tries to get back to state after placing fourth last season.

Morgan Csajaghy, Cary-Grove (Photo provided by Cary-Grove High School)

Morgan Csajaghy, Cary-Grove, sr., D

Csajaghy was a top defender for the Trojans last year and that should continue this year. She earned All-FVC and all-sectional honors last season and helped C-G limit teams to 1.6 goals per match. Csajaghy will be a major returner for first-year head coach Anne Santucci.

Maddie Cummings, Huntley

Maddie Cummings, Huntley, sr., F

Cummings became a major catalyst for the Red Raiders offense last season by helping move the ball up the pitch. She also scored eight goals and had seven assists to earn All-FVC and all-sectional honorable mention. Cummings will shift to the attacker position and should be a major threat this year.