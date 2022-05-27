Girls lacrosse: All-Fox Valley Conference team, postseason honors announced

Here are the All-Fox Valley Conference, All-Sectional and All-State girls lacrosse members for the 2022 season, as selected by coaches.

All-Fox Valley Conference

Crystal Lake Central co-op: Piper LeFevre, sr., Addison Bechler, fr., Maddi Lieflander, jr., Colleen Dunlea, so., Fiona Lemke, fr., Bella LaRocco, sr., Colette Janik, sr., Addison Dale, so.

Huntley: Emma Farr, sr., Ashley Zolen, jr., Kyleigh Higgins, sr., Allie Ambrogio, jr., Lindsay Hunter, sr., Allie Wentz, sr.

McHenry: Alexis Schwartz, sr., Isabel Bersie, sr., Kennedy O’Brien, jr., Reese Kominoski, sr.

Hampshire co-op: Sophie Slaten, sr., Holland Rutter, jr.

All-Sectional

Crystal Lake Central: Piper LeFevre, sr., Addison Bechler, fr., Maddi Lieflander, jr., Colleen Dunlea, so.

Huntley: Katie Ferrara, fr., Kyleigh Higgins, sr., Caysie Vargas, sr.

Hampshire: Allyson Fitzgerald, jr.

All-State

Crystal Lake Central: Piper LeFevre, sr.-*

*-honorable mention



