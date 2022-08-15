Northwest Herald girls golf preview: Five golfers to watch in 2022

Here are five girls golfers to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Aubrey Dingbaum, Huntley, jr.
Dingbaum was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team pick as a sophomore and helped lead the Red Raiders to first place at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament. Dingbaum took eighth at conference and fifth at the McHenry County Tournament. Huntley was third as a team at regionals. Dingbaum shot an 82 at sectionals.
Madison Donovan, McHenry, jr.
Donovan was runner-up at the McHenry County Tournament with an 80 and tied for third at the FVC Tournament with an 89. She earned a sectional berth for the second straight year, shooting an 81, and was an All-Area first-team choice as a sophomore.
Riley Klotz, Johnsburg, sr.
Klotz tied for sixth at the Class 1A Marian Central Regional with an 86 to lead the Skyhawks to third place and their eighth straight sectional appearance. Klotz, an All-Area honorable mention choice, was runner-up at the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, which Johnsburg won for the second year in a row.
Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, so.
Medlyn, an All-Area second-team selection as a freshman, placed fifth at the FVC Tournament and sixth at the McHenry Country Tournament with an 86. She earned a sectional appearance in her first year and shot an 87.
Ella Notaro, Marian Central, jr.
Notaro placed seventh at the McHenry County Tournament with an 87 and helped lead the Hurricanes, along with sisters’ Ava and Nina, to second place at last year’s Class 1A Marian Central Regional at Boone Creek.