2023 Northwest Herald girls cross country team preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE
Burlington Central
Coach: Vince Neil (19th season)
Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Abby Burke, jr.; Teagan Cathcart, jr.; Emie Davis, so.; Alyssa Bognetti, sr.; Carmie Winkelhake, so.; Aanya Vyas, so.; Ivy Didomenico, so.
Worth noting: Burke was a Class 2A state qualifier out of the tough Kaneland Sectional and finished 58th in the state meet. … Neil feels that Burke, Cathcart and Davis will make a strong top three for Central. From there, the Rockets will rely heavily on Bognetti, a senior, and four sophomores. … “We finished strong as a team at sectionals but look for a better performance this fall,” Neil said. “If we can run as a packed team, we can have a very solid group of ladies that can go deep into the postseason.”
Cary-Grove
Coach: Mark Anderson (23rd season)
Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Kate Aniolowski, sr.; Aeryn Costello, sr.; Zoe Hubka, sr.
Top new runners: Olivia Parker, so.; Brook Gerstung, fr.
Worth noting: The Trojans graduated their three top runners, including Class 2A All-Stater Jocelyn Onstot and Ada Saletnik (who missed All-State by one place). Julianna Ferrera was the other top runner for C-G, which finished 11th in the state meet as a team. … Aniolowski had a strong track season in the spring and qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 300 low hurdles. … “Half of our team are rookies,” Anderson said. “There will be a learning curve, but they are gelling right now and running like a team. We won’t post a lot of high team finishes, but we will have a decent pack.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Brett Willhoit (ninth season)
Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Hadley Ferrero, jr., Brynn Matthaei, jr., Emma Macke, sr., Hope Ferrero, sr., Molly Sterzik, so., Lauren Peyer, so.
Top new runners: Skyler Ferrero, fr., Sophia Parks, fr.
Worth noting: Although Annie Ferrero graduated, there still are three Ferrero sisters running for the Tigers (Hope, Hadley and freshman Skyler). Hadley Ferrero was the 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and repeated as an All-Area first-team selection last year. … Matthaei was an All-FVC runner. The Tigers qualified for the Class 2A state meet, but Hadley Ferrero was unable to finish the race because of a calf injury. … “We are hoping to put ourselves in a position to compete for a conference title and continue to experience postseason success,” Willhoit said.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Ken Greenfield (13th season)
Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Abby Machesky, sr.; Colette Bacidore, sr.; Olivia Pinta, jr.; Victoria Pinta, jr.; Brie James, sr.; Carly Gorman, sr.; Lexi Brooks, sr.; Natalia Banasik, sr.; Kelsey Kos, so.
Top new runners: Laynie Ripley, so.; Cece Piemontese, fr.; Sedona Semradek, fr.; Hope Sanders, fr.; Izzy Kyobe, so.; Lily Brooks, fr.
Worth noting: The Gators graduated Bella Gonzales, Gianna Pinta and Anna McDermott, who were integral parts of teams that finished second and fourth in Class 2A state the past two seasons. Gonzalez now is running at NCAA Division I Santa Clara. … Machesky has been a vital part of the team for three years. She and Bacidore battled injuries last season, with Bacidore’s ending her season before the postseason races. … Olivia Pinta was 37th, Machesky was 47th and Victoria Pinta was 48th in the state meet race. … “Almost all of our girls upped their training from last season and handled it well,” Greenfield said. “They’ve positioned themselves for a strong season. We’ll let racing tell the story of competitive improvement, but I couldn’t have asked for better from our girls this summer than what they gave.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Matt Michalski (first season)
Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Yvonne Castro, sr.; Val Ortega, sr.
Worth noting: Michalski hopes the Chargers can rebuild from a few years ago and inject some new life into the program.
Hampshire
Coach: Ryan Hollister (fifth season)
Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Ella Perrone, sr.; Hudson Szymonik, jr.; Annabelle Haskins, so.; Hannah Jones, jr.; Kasidy Papa, jr.; Kaley Byhre, so.; Alyssa Garcia, so.
Top new runners: Cami Shaw, fr.; Ava Garcia, so.
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs return their top nine runners from last season, led by Perrone and Szymonik. … Hollister likes what he sees with first-year runners Ava Garcia and Shaw. “Ava is a strong sprinter in track, and I’ve been impressed with how quickly she’s shifted to distance,” he said. “Cami is a very motivated freshman who has been a standout in practices. We had a very strong pack, and this is a group that is incredibly dedicated and competitive.”
Huntley
Coach: Matt Kaplan (sixth season)
Last year’s finish: FVC champion
Top returning runners: Ava Allison, sr.; Cori Kilvinger, so.; Aspen Maldonado, so.; Gabby Sweeney, so.; Maddie Stien, jr.
Top new runners: Haley Rahman, fr.; Morgan Sauber, fr.
Worth noting: Breanna Burak (Illinois State), Brittney Burak (Indiana State) and Molly Allen were mainstays for the Red Raiders for four years and went out with an FVC title, so Huntley will have some different faces in its top group. … The Burak twins were Class 3A All-State runners and All-Area first-team picks. … Allison is the Raiders’ most experienced runner and has been a leader in summer workouts. … Kaplan thinks Maldonado, Sweeney and Kilvinger will build well off strong freshman seasons. … Rahman and Sauber can impact Huntley’s top five. … “If this group stays healthy, this team would be looking to have another successful postseason run with a goal of making another trip back to state,” Kaplan said.
Jacobs
Coach: Kevin Christian (17th season)
Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Bailey Schwartz, jr.; Madeline Osmanski, sr.; Kathleen Kania, jr.
Top new runners: Mackenzie Cronin, so.; Rylie Warczak, so.; Fernanda Banuelos, sr.; Megan Retzer, jr.; Hannah Hedrick, sr.; Matylda Maciejczyk, so.; Amisha Schlicht, fr.; Jasmine Lenth, fr.; Kailyn Schlicht, fr.
Worth noting: An indication of how strong the FVC was last year was Jacobs finishing seventh in the FVC Meet and qualifying for the Class 3A state meet. … Schwartz had a strong sophomore season and finished 46th in Class 3A state. She was an All-Area second-team selection. … Osmanski was a top-three runner for the Golden Eagles. … Cronin and Maciejczyk could come in and be top-five runners. … “A lot of this team were 22- to 24-minute girls last year, but with the amount of work they have put in they will all improve tremendously, which will give us a solid team,” Christian said.
McHenry
Coach: Kevin Horst (eighth season)
Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Danielle Jensen, sr.; Skyler Balzer, sr.; Lauren Blake, jr.
Top new runners: Nina Textor, fr.; Laila Corzo, jr.; Raela Greene, so.; Taylor Carpenter, fr.; Hailey Townsend, fr.
Worth noting: Jensen was an All-Area first-team selection after earning Class 3A All-State honors with a 14th-place finish in the state meet. … Lynda Rotundo was All-State at 25th and Alyssa Moore just missed at 29th. They both have graduated. … Horst thinks Jensen is in even better shape. He sees Balzer as a strong No. 2 runner. The Warriors will look for depth after those two.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Kelly MacDonald (29th season)
Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet
Top returning runners: Olivia McPherson, sr.; Ali Storz, sr.; Brenna Benjamin, so.; Nella Robinson, jr.; Lydia Jensen, jr.
Top new runners: Lila Stewart, so.; Emily McPherson, fr.
Worth noting: The Wolves will miss the Soukup twins, Rachel and Alexis, who have graduated. Rachel was the Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and is competing at NCAA D-I Belmont. Rachel finished second in the Class 2A state meet; Alexis is running at D-III Wheaton. … Benjamin was 41st in the state meet, and Olivia McPherson was 63rd. … “The remaining core of the team will need to work hard and be committed to establishing a tight pack that will run together neat the top of the field,” MacDonald said.
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE
Harvard
Coach: Armando Valdes (first season)
Last year’s finish: Did not have full team
Top returning runners: Emily Ocampo, jr.
Top new runners: Jacqueline Silva, jr.
Worth noting: With only one runner returning from last season, the Hornets are focusing on improving and gaining experience to rebuild the team.
Johnsburg
Coach: Chris Setzler (28th season)
Last year’s finish: KRC champion
Top returning runners: Giada Miraldi, jr.
Worth noting: The Skyhawks had one of their best seasons last year when Jolene Cashmore won the KRC title and led them to the team title, as well. Elizabeth Smith was fifth, and Ava Jablonski was seventh in the conference meet. Miraldi finished 12th. … The Skyhawks ran at the Class 1A state meet last year and now are rebuilding.
Marengo
Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (fifth season)
Last year’s finish: Fifth in KRC Meet
Top returning runners: Nikole Czepczinski, jr.; Anna Kunzer, sr.
Top new runners: Lilly Kunzer, sr.; Amy Smith, fr.; Regan Heimsoth, so.; Alexis Harris, soe.
Worth noting: Hoffmeister said Smith’s middle school career at Zion Lutheran was noteworthy and hopes she can make an immediate impact. … “Having the Kunzer twins as senior leaders, along with Nikole Czepczinski, as our top scorer, gives us a lot of hope to strong girls’ showings,” Hoffmeister said.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Taylor Conroy (first season)
Last year’s finish: Third in KRC Meet
Top returning runners: Alexia Spatz, jr.; Savannah Wells, so.; Emerson Wold, so.; Olivia Popp, so.; Alexis Butenbach, jr.; Lahey O’Connor, sr.; Pola Frys, jr.
Top new runners: Jasmine McCaskel, sr.
Worth noting: Spatz (fourth), Wells (sixth) and Wold (eighth) ran strong in the KRC Meet last year. Popp also was one of the top runners on a Class 1A state-qualifying team. … Spatz ran at the Class 2A state meet in indoor and outdoor track and was key in the Rockets winning the KRC Meet. … “They trained very hard this summer together,” Conroy said. “Both the girls and boys teams are a lot bigger than they have been in awhile and we have a lot of returning runners ready to go.”
Woodstock
Coach: Jay Fuller (10th season)
Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC Meet
Top returning runners: Maggie Adams, sr.; Lily Novelle, jr.; Keira Bogott, jr.; Anna Wickersheim, jr.; Grace Topf, sr.; Ariel Villavicencio, sr.; Brooke Kashmier, sr.; Sophie Sarabia, so.
Worth noting: Adams was one of the top runners in the KRC two years ago, but was recovering from a torn ACL last season. … Sarabia was 10th and Wickersheim was 13th for the Blue Streaks at the KRC Meet. … Bogott played soccer and ran track on the side in the spring. She medaled in the Class 2A 800 at the state meet. … “We had injuries last year to our top three runners and they are all back and are looking good,” Fuller said. “The girls are tough and close group. Staying injury-free and competing for the conference title, along with qualifying the team to sectionals are the goals.”
Woodstock North
Coach: Cas Creighton (11th season)
Last year’s finish: Second in KRC Meet
Top returning runners: Maddie Mock, jr.; Meadow Dodge, jr.
Top new runners: Lina Nottbohm, sr.
Worth noting: Hannah Pittman and Stella Splendoria were second and third in the KRC Meet, but Pittman graduated and Splendoria is not out for the Thunder. … “This season will be tough,” Creighton said. “We lost four seniors last year, and one of our front-runners didn’t return. We wouldn’t have had a team if it wasn’t for exchange student Lina Nottbohm [from Germany]. We are all excited and grateful to have her on the team.”
Editor’s note: Marian Central did not have enough participation for a team this season.