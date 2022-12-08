2022 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup

Prairie Ridge senior Rachel Soukup turned in a cross country season that runners dream about.
Soukup started strong, winning the McHenry County Meet on the first weekend of the season, and continued to get stronger and faster throughout the season.
Soukup finished third at the prestigious Palatine Invitational, which has a lineup with the state’s best teams and runners, edging out Crystal Lake Central sophomore Hadley Ferrero by a shoe.
In the last four weeks of the season, Soukup lost only one time, to Richland County’s Tatum David in the Class 2A State Meet. For her accomplishments, Soukup is the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Soukup, who will run at NCAA Division I Belmont next year, won the Fox Valley Conference Meet, the Belvidere Regional and the Kaneland Sectional. She is the second Prairie Ridge girl to win the honor, joining Chelsea Gale from 2017.
“It has been such a pleasure to coach Rachel over the past four years,” Wolves coach Kelly MacDonald said. “She has been an integral part of PR cross country since her first race for us. She has always worked hard, never complained and did what was asked of her.
“Every year she ran stronger and stronger. I believe her best days are yet to come. She is so strong and so smooth, I believe she has only scratched the surface of her running abilities. Her faith guides her in every aspect of her life. She is an extraordinary young woman.”
Soukup answered a few questions about her standout season from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.
What is your best memory of the season?
Soukup: The Palatine Invite was my favorite race because it was a really beautiful day and a lot of the girls on my team ran really well! A favorite non-running memory from the season was one pasta party we had where we all stayed and played cards and “Just Dance.”
What are three of your favorite Christmas movies?
Soukup: I love feel-good movies like “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” but I also like watching the cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies with friends.
What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?
Soukup: I’m not very good with ball sports, so that narrows it down a lot. I think I’d like rowing because I love kayaking and canoeing and it’s a team sport.
If you could get in a time machine, what athletic event would you go to see?
Soukup: I would go to the Olympics 150 years from now because I think there will be new sports with technology involved in it to make the sport more exciting. It would be cool to have sports with holograms.
What is the last really good book you read?
Soukup: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens.
What is the best Christmas gift you ever received?
Soukup: My grandmother filled out a memory book with stories from her life and my twin sister’s and my early years. We read it together, and it was a really special time.
What are good words to live by?
Soukup: “In everything, do it with all your heart as working for God and not for people.”
Do you remember what went through your mind at the starting line of the state race?
Soukup: I remember feeling a lot of anticipation for the race because I knew I could do really well. It was also really cold, so I just wanted to start running. Once the race started, I remember realizing just how soft the ground [from rain] was because I could tell the first 400 meters felt slower than the past times I’ve run at Detweiler.
What is your favorite ice cream?
Soukup: Dark chocolate peanut butter with hot fudge.
What is your most prized possession?
Soukup: Either my flute or my running yearbooks. I have a really nice flute, and I’d hate to play on a different instrument. My coach [MacDonald] makes running yearbooks for every season in cross country and track. They have a lot of pictures, all the race results, different memories and reflections from the season and also letters from the seniors. If I lost the books, I’d also lose a lot of memories.
What would be your dream job?
Soukup: I would want to have a little plant shop in a city so that people can buy plants to eat healthier, clean their air and brighten up their balconies.
Where would you most like to take a vacation?
Sukup: I would love to go to the coast of Italy.
What celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?
Soukup: Jackie Hill Perry.
What superhero power would you like to have and what would your name be?
Soukup: My nickname is Rocky, so I’d probably just keep that. I would want either super strength or a perfect memory.