Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

Here are five girls basketball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Sammi Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G
Campanelli helped lead the Red Raiders to their first Fox Valley Conference title in five years and was one of the area’s best defenders, almost always matching up against the opposing team’s top player. Campanelli averaged eight points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals a game with 29 3-pointers. She recently committed to NCAA Division II Lewis University.
Avery Cartee, Hampshire, jr., G-F
Cartee has received some Division I interest and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors as a sophomore, impacting games for the Whip-Purs on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-1 wing was a challenging matchup and averaged 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks a game.
Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central, jr., G
Hamill was one of the area’s toughest players to defend and a key reason why the Tigers won 20 games for the first time since 1995. She affected games in many ways with her strong defense and up-tempo style of play. Hamill averaged 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and a 5.5 steals a game.
Bella Frohling, Marengo, jr., G-F
Frohling shined in her second varsity season, establishing herself as a big-time playmaker while averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game. She was among the area’s most dangerous shooters with 70 3s and led the Indians to second place in the Kishwaukee River Conference.
Jessie Ozzauto, Huntley, sr., G
Ozzauto was the driving force behind Huntley’s 11th regional title in program history and second in a row. The guard was excellent at slashing her way through heavy traffic and still getting off her shot, leading the Raiders at 11.9 points a game. She could also beat teams from the outside, as evidenced by her team-high 56 3s. Ozzauto is committed to Division I Lehigh.