2022-23 Northwest Herald girls basketball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Burlington Central
Coach: Collin Kalamatas (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 23-10, 15-3 FVC (second)
Top returners: Page Erickson, sr., G; Samantha Origel, sr., G; Emma Payton, jr., F
Key newcomers: Kenzie Andersen, jr., G; Emersyn Fry, jr., G; Jordyn Charles, fr., G
Worth noting: The Rockets beat Boylan 57-37 to win the Class 3A Boylan Regional final in a game that was close until the fourth quarter. It was the second straight regional title for Burlington. … Taylor Charles, the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, graduated and is playing at Princeton. She averaged 13.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. … The Rockets return two starters and three off the bench. Their top three scorers all graduated. … Erickson, Origel and Payton all averaged more than four points a game. Origel had 24 3-pointers and Payton had 21. … “This is a really close group of kids, many of whom are tight off the court, and I think that will help contribute to positive things we see on the floor,” Kalamatas said. “We graduated about 70% of our scoring from a year ago, so the beginning of the season is going to be huge for these girls to establish themselves in some new roles.”
Cary-Grove
Coach: Anthony Moretti (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 19-11, 11-7 FVC (tied for fourth)
Top returners: Annika Nordin, sr., F; Emily Larry, jr., F; Morgan Haslow, jr., G; Maggie Groos, sr., F; Payton Seibert, sr., F; Samantha Skerl, so., G
Key newcomers: Ellie Mjaanes, so., F; Kennedy Manning, fr., G; Malaina Kurth, fr., G
Worth noting: The Trojans lost a heartbreaker to Prairie Ridge 32-30 in the Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional final . ... Their top player and leading scorer, Emily Lukowski, became the 10th player in team history to score 1,000 points. Lukowski and C-G’s second-leading scorer, Maddie Scharreburg, both graduated. ... Nordin was among the area’s best at 7.5 rebounds a game. ... C-G’s 19 wins were its most since 2018. ... “We’re a balanced athletic team, and we’re looking to build on last season,” Moretti said. “Our strength is that we will be bigger than we have been in the past.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Derek Crabill (seventh season)
Last season’s record: 20-13, 11-7 FVC (tied for fourth)
Top returner: Katie Hamill, jr., G
Key newcomer: Leah Spychala, so., F-C
Worth noting: The Tigers won 20 games for the first time since 1995 after winning only five games two seasons ago. ... Central was the only team to have two players among the area’s top 10 in scoring. Paige Keller, who graduated, surpassed 1,000 career points and led the Tigers at 15.8 points a game with 77 3s (second most in the area). ... Hamill, a three-year starter, averaged 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 steals a game, earning Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention. She has a chance at joining the school’s 1,000-point club as a junior ... Central graduated six players.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Mark Mucha (ninth season)
Last season’s record: 6-24, 3-15 FVC (ninth)
Top returners: Hanna Massie, sr., F; Addison Alexander, sr., G; Nicole Molgado, sr., F; Carly Gorman, jr., G; Gabby Toussaint, sr., G
Key newcomers: Laken LePage, fr., G; Madyson Law, jr., F; Ellie Reall, so., G
Worth noting: The Gators had a down year after winning 16 games in 2020-21. ... Kree Nunnally, who was second in the area in scoring at 17.1 points a game, is playing her senior year at Example Academy, an all-girls national prep school. ... Massie averaged 6.5 rebounds a game. ... “Our girls are excited to get the season started,” Mucha said. “They have put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and are eager to compete. We lack experience, but will hopefully make up for that in hard work and competitiveness.”
Dundee-Crown
Coach: John Gonnella (first season)
Last season’s record: 3-25, 1-17 FVC (10th)
Top returners: Kendall Brents, sr., F; Carissa Cerniglia, sr., G; Monica Sierzputowski, jr., F
Key newcomers: Charlotte Stewart, so., G; Sara Farrell, so., G; Lorna Niemiec, so., G-F
Worth noting: Gonnella takes over for Sarah Teipel, who led the Chargers to a 141-124 record, four regional titles and a sectional championship in nine seasons. Teipel left to coach at Mundelein, her alma mater. ... D-C beat McHenry in the last game of the regular season for its only conference win. ... Brents returns with the most varsity experience. Cerniglia is coming back from injury, and Sierzputowski is out with an injury. Gonnella is hopeful she can return in December. ... “We have a great group of young ladies who are ready to compete with anyone,” Gonnella said. “What we lack in numbers and experience, we make up for with a group who is focused and dedicated to working hard.”
Hampshire
Coach: Eric Samuelson (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 12-20, 6-12 FVC (seventh)
Top returners: Kaitlyn Milison, sr., F; Alex Montez, sr., G; Ceili Ramirez, sr., G; Lia Saunders, sr., G; Avery Cartee, jr., G-F; Ashley Herzing, jr., G; Whitney Thompson, jr., G; Jaden Szymonik, jr., G; Chloe Van Horn, so., G-F
Key newcomers: Sophie Oleferchik, jr., F; Ella Perrone, jr., G-F; Mikala Amegasse, fr., G
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs will really challenge themselves this season, with games scheduled against many state powers, such as Fremd and Stevenson. ... Hampshire is hosting the inaugural Doreen Zierer Thanksgiving Tournament this week. Zierer was the first Division I women’s basketball player from Hampshire (NIU). ... Herzing, a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention pick, led the team in scoring at 10.7 points a game, along with 56 3s. Cartee, an All-FVC choice, averaged 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks a game. ... “This group has been through the valley together the past two years and started climbing the hill nicely toward the end of last season and this summer,” Samuelson said. “They get along incredibly well, and they all seem to have bought into their roles to help our team be successful.”
Huntley
Coach: Steve Raethz (24th season)
Last season’s record: 23-7, 17-1 FVC (first)
Top returners: Jessie Ozzauto, sr., G; Sammi Campanelli, sr., G; Anna Campanelli, so., G; Morgan McCaughn, sr., G; Ashlyn Horton, sr., F; Mallory Winters, sr., F; Alyssa Koop, sr., G; Bella Bitzer, sr., F
Key newcomers: Ali Monis, sr., G; Cassidy Serpe, jr., G; Yasmine Morsy, jr., F; Ava McFadden, so., G; Isabella Boskey, so., G
Worth noting: The Red Raiders beat Guilford 50-36 to win the Class 4A Jefferson Regional final, the 11th regional title in program history and second in a row. They lost to Barrington in the sectional semis. ... Huntley’s 23 wins were its most since finishing 30-4 in 2015-16. ... Huntley is poised to make a repeat run at the FVC title after graduating only one starter. ... Ozzauto, an All-Area second-team selection, led the Raiders at 11.9 points a game with 56 3s and is committed to Division I Lehigh. Sammi Campanelli was a lock-down defender, earning All-Area honorable mention, and averaged eight points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals a game with 29 3s. She recently committed to Lewis University (D-II). McCaughn averaged six points and 2.5 assists a game. Anna Campanelli averaged 4.2 points and almost two assists a game, and Winters scored four points a game. ... Huntley’s biggest lost to graduation was Jori Heard, the team’s top rebounder (8.3 rpg) and second-leading scorer (9.1 ppg).
Jacobs
Coach: Jonathan Reibel (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 15-18, 8-10 FVC (sixth)
Top returners: Ari Corrado, sr., G-F; Janae Gillus, sr., G; Anelise Rodriguez, sr., G; Ella Anderson, sr., C; Kylie Marbury-Savage, sr., G-F
Key newcomers: Bella Mickey, jr., G; Cam Cook, jr., F; Baylle Fee, jr., F; Ashley Jedlowski, jr., G; Emma Lutz, jr., G; Hailey Franczkowski, jr., G-F; Mikayla Weel, so., G
Worth noting: The Golden Eagles will miss the leadership and scoring of Mackenzie Leahy, who did a bit of everything in averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, four steals and two assists a game, earning All-Area first-team honors. Leahy, now at Brown University, set the team’s single-game record with 37 points against Larkin. ... Reibel likes his team’s size and expects them to excel in transition. ... “We have a lot of players who will be able to contribute this year, which allows us to use a variety of different lineups,” Reibel said. “Our strengths will be in our transition game. We have a lot of guards who can rebound and push the ball.”
McHenry
Coach: John Lunkenheimer (first season)
Last season’s record: 12-21, 4-14 FVC (eighth)
Top returners: Peyton Stinger, sr., G; Maddi Friedle, sr., F; Emerson Gasmann, sr., G; Reese Kominoski, sr., G; Bethany Snyder, sr., G; Abby Geis, sr., G; Lynette Alsot, sr., C
Key newcomers: Angelina Bakewell, sr., F; Ali Ahrens, jr., F
Worth noting: Lunkenheimer replaces Rob Niemic, who was 126-104 in eight years, including a program-best 28-3 record in 2017-18. ... Alyssa Franklin graduated and was McHenry’s top player, almost averaging a double-double (9.8 points, 10.5 rebounds a game). ... The Warriors do return their other two top scorers in Friedle (7.9 ppg) and Gasmann (7 ppg). Alsot averaged 6.2 rebounds a game. ... Friedle, who is committed to Ripon (Wisconsin) College, made 44 3s, Gasmann had 27, and Kominoski knocked in 16. ... McHenry has nine seniors. “We are looking forward to ending their careers on a high note,” Lunkenheimer said.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Tim Taege (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 27-6, 14-4 FVC (third)
Top returners: Gianna Bruggeman, sr., G; Makayla Dietz-Paolelli, sr., F; Abby Kay, sr., G; Grace Koeppen, sr., G; Kate Pactol, sr., G; Izzy Pollastrini, sr., G
Key newcomers: Addi Gertz, jr., F; Alyssa Gorton, jr., G; Ellie King, sr., G; Olivia McPherson, jr., G; Addie Meyer, jr., F; Paige Newport, sr., F; Ali Storz, jr., G; Addison Taege, jr., G; Grace Wolf, jr., F
Worth noting: The Wolves won an area-best 27 games and held off Cary-Grove 32-30 to win the Class 4A Grayslake Central Regional championship, their first postseason title since 2013-14. Prairie Ridge won the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic for the first time and was the only FVC team to beat Huntley. ... The Wolves will look different after graduating eight, including impact players in Karsen Karlblom, Elani Nanos and Kelly Gende. Karlblom was an All-Area first-team pick and led the area in scoring (18.8 ppg) and 3-pointers (88). She ended her career as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,692), 3s (270) and steals (271). Nanos was an All-Area second-team selection. ... “Making up Karsen’s scoring will be tough, but we hope our defense keeps us in games regardless of our offensive output,” Taege said.
Kishwaukee River Conference
Harvard
Coach: Brad Suhling (second season)
Last season’s record: 0-29, 0-10 KRC (sixth)
Top returners: Ava Borchardt, jr., C; Hayley Shafer, jr., G
Key newcomers: Ava Peceniak, so., G-F; Analyse Figueroa, so., G; Mayra Hyde so.; G-F
Worth noting: Suhling said Borchardt has had a productive offseason. Shafer is back after missing her sophomore season because of injury. … This year’s Hornets team is young, with six freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors and one senior. Only two players return from last year. ... Harvard will host a Thanksgiving Tournament for the first time. … “This year’s Hornets are looking to rise up and meet our competitors head on,” Suhling said. “We expect to see a lot of growth from our young players. We have a great group of student-athletes committed to improving our program.”
Johnsburg
Coach: Erin Stochl (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 17-15, 7-3 KRC (third)
Top returners: Payton Toussaint, sr.; Gracie Notriano, sr.; Ellie Bauer, sr.; Kaylee Fouke, jr.; Mackenzie McQuiston, jr.; Kiara Welch, jr.
Key newcomers: Wynne Oeffling, jr.; Sophie Person, jr.; Lauren Foszcz, jr.; Aidan Rowe, jr.; Maggie Klein, jr.; Mackenzie Meland, jr.; Melissa Campbell, jr.; Ava Jablonski, so.
Worth noting: The Skyhawks beat Rosary 44-40 in overtime in the Class 2A Marian Central Regional final for their third consecutive regional title. No other local team has won more than two in a row. … Johnsburg graduated its top three scorers, including Macy Madsen (17 ppg) and Molly Wetzel (8.3 ppg). Both are at McHenry County College. … Toussaint sank 31 3s. … “We have a lot of new faces on the varsity team this season, but they are a great group of girls who are eager to learn and compete,” Stochl said. “We have a lot of new players getting varsity experience for the first time. They are a talented group of athletes who have demonstrated positivity, coachability and focus each day.”
Marengo
Coach: Elisa Hanson (second season)
Last season’s record: 14-15, 8-2 KRC (second)
Top returners: Addie Johnson, sr., G; Bella Frohling, jr., G-F; Gianna Almeida, sr, G-F; Michaela Almeida, sr., F
Key newcomers: Elizabeth Dominguez, sr., G-F; Maddie Cannon, jr., F; Keatyn Velasquez, jr., G; Emily Kirchhoff, jr., G
Worth noting: The Indians lost to Rosary 55-54 in overtime in the Class 2A Marian Central Regional semifinals. Rosary hit a game-tying 3 at the fourth-quarter buzzer before winning in extra time. Marengo was runner-up in the KRC after winning three straight conference titles. … Frohling and Johnson both were All-KRC choices by coaches. Frohling averaged 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game and was fourth in the area with 70 3s. Johnson averaged 9.3 points a game and hit 20 3s. … “We are looking forward to a tough nonconference schedule and the opportunity to compete for a KRC title,” Hanson said.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Stephanie Oslovich (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 5-22, 2-8 KRC (fifth)
Top returners: Lyndsay Regnier, sr., G; Faith Holian, sr., G-F; Taylor Labay, jr., F
Key newcomers: Meadow Rosendahl, so., G; Gabby Hird, so., G; Mattie Furzland, fr., F
Worth noting: Regnier was named to the All-KRC team and was third on the team in scoring at six points a game. She added 5.5 rebounds a game and made a team-high 20 3s. The Rockets’ other all-conference selection, Joy Holian (6.8 ppg), graduated. … R-B has finished fifth, fourth and fifth in the KRC standings the past three seasons. … “We look forward to our seniors leading a young group of players and watching the team to grow as a team throughout the season,” Oslovich said. “We expect to get better every day individually and as a team. We expect to compete for 32 minutes a game.”
Woodstock
Coach: Jay Fuller (second season)
Last season’s record: 7-20, 4-6 KRC (fourth)
Top returners: Allie O’Brien, jr., F; Anna Crenshaw, jr., C-F; Natalie Morrow, jr., F; Keira Bogott, so., G; Shea Behrens, sr., F; Alisha Virani, sr., G
Key newcomers: Lily Novelle, so., G; Reagan Wormley, jr., G; Ella White, jr., G; Addy Walker, jr., F; Savannah Griffin, jr., G; Renee Schleutermann, jr., F
Worth noting: O’Brien was an All-KRC selection as a sophomore. … The Blue Streaks are young, with only two seniors on their roster. Fuller has been encouraged by his team’s offseason progress. … “The team had a good summer and have come together well the first couple of days,” Fuller said. “The practices have been upbeat and the girls have been showing each other and the coaching staff they are ready to compete this year.”
Woodstock North
Coach: Jay Justice (first season)
Last season’s record: 19-8, 9-1 KRC (first)
Top returners: Gracie Zankle, sr., G; Sophia Fabian, sr., G; Reagan Ungaro, sr., F; Addison Rishling, jr., G; Caylin Stevens, jr., G; Adelynn Saunders, jr., G; Bella Borta, jr., F; Ashley Janeczko, jr., F
Key newcomers: Hailey Drach, jr., G; Addison Udelhofen, so., G; Brenna McConnell, so., F; Addy Crabill, fr., G
Worth noting: Justice, who has coached various levels at Woodstock for the past nine years, replaces Mike Lewis, the team’s only girls basketball coach since the school opened in 2008. He led the Thunder to a 160-197 record over 13 years. … The Thunder, who still are searching for their first regional title, finished with their second most wins in program history (21-10 in 2019-20). North lost to Vernon Hills 43-33 in the Class 3A Carmel Regional semifinals. It won its second KRC championship and first time outright. … North graduated three All-KRC members: Lacey Schaffer, Avery Crabill and Katelynn Ward. Schaffter was the KRC Player of the Year and led the Thunder at 13.2 points a game. … Zankle was named to the All-KRC team and made 19 3s. Rishling had 16 3s. … “Over the summer and through the first few weeks of the season, they have shown that they are really willing to work hard and learn,” Justice said. “We have an entirely new coaching staff so it has been about learning, building relationships and just getting used to each other. I really like the path that we are on.”
Northeastern Athletic Conference
Alden-Hebron
Coach: Marty Hammond (ninth season)
Last season’s record: 15-12
Top returners: Jessica Webber, jr., G; Rileigh Gaddini, so., F; Rachael Freitag, sr., C; Evelyn Heber, jr., G; Hannah Reiter, jr., G
Key newcomers: Marissa Johnson, so., G; Kate Weber, fr., F; Olivia Klein, fr., G; Mia Christensen, fr., G; Brooke Slepsovich, fr., G; Brianna Nelson, fr., G
Worth noting: The Giants lost only one starter last year. ... Jessica Webber led the team in scoring at 11.7 points a game, along with six rebounds a game, and was named to the All-NAC first team. She made 36 3s. ... Gaddini (6.7 rpg) earned All-NAC second-team honors. Freitag has put in a lot of work during the offseason, Hammond said, and they are looking for her to be a bigger contributor this year. ... “We gained a lot of experience from last year’s season,” Hammond said. “Only losing one starter, the girls will stay hungry. If we can control the boards and get out and run, we should be able to compete in most of our games.”
Independent
Marian Central
Coach: Lee Brown (first season)
Last season’s record: 5-20, 0-7 East Suburban Catholic Conference
Top returners: Jordyn Kratochvil, sr., G; Kerri Johnson, sr., G; Madison Kenyon, jr., G-F; Ella Notaro, jr., G; Lucy Iden, jr., C; Michaela Johnson, jr., G; Kiara Kelly, jr., G-F; Ellie Wake, jr., G; Abbey Miner, so., G; Juliette Huff, so., G; Adriana Wrzos, so., G; Caroline Conner, so., F
Key newcomers: Carla Rubio, so., G; Savanna Egert, fr., F-C; Jenna Remke, fr., G; Kaylie Kowalsky, fr., G; Haydn Moose, fr., G; Brooke Telmanik, fr., G; Emily Jaimes, fr., G; Maddie Kirchner, fr., G; Lexi Zick, fr., G
Worth noting: The Hurricanes will compete as an independent school this year after playing in the tough ESCC. Brown hopes last year’s tough schedule will pay off. Marian has only two seniors on the roster this year. ... Kenyon averaged 8.9, points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game, shooting better than 52% from the field. Miner averaged 6.7 points and two steals, and Notaro averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 steals a game. Johnson scored 4.5 points a game. ... “I’m excited about this team’s leadership, toughness, experience, the ability to defend, play fast, the ability to attack and shoot the basketball,” Brown said.