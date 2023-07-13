Wrestling: McHenry County-area wrestlers prepare for junior national tournaments

Chris Moore will try to complete a year of hard work and redemption when he competes at the junior national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, starting Saturday.
Moore, who graduated from McHenry in May, set out to improve after finishing as a runner-up as a junior at the IHSA Class 3A 160-pound state tournament and a match short of placing at last year’s junior national tournament. He won the Class 3A 170-pound title in February, and now he’s ready to not only place in Fargo this year, but compete for a national championship.
“The work’s definitely been put in,” Moore said. “So we’re looking forward to getting that All-American and hopefully a national championship as well.”
He’ll lead a large contingent of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in North Dakota from Saturday through July 23. McHenry’s Ryan Hanson, Pedro Jimenez, Alex Weldon and Jesse Saavedra; Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson; Marian Central’s Austin Hagevold; Johnsburg’s Eric Bush; Hampshire’s Aidan Rowells; Cary-Grove’s Noah Pechotta; Huntley’s Markos Mihalopoulos; Prairie Ridge’ Jake Lowitzki; Jacobs’ James Wright and Dominic Ducato; Algonquin’s Kristian DeClercq and Lucas Bittman; and Lakewood’s Nick Marchese all will compete in the boys tournaments.
Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter, Taylor Casey and Gianna Scheiblein; McHenry’s Emma Blanken, Addison Hodges and Natalie Corona; Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias, Soraya Walikonis and Jada Hall; and Marian Central’s Vallorie Williams all will compete in the girls tournaments.
Moore won’t be the only area wrestler who will try to add to a strong finish at the IHSA tournaments. Nelson finished runner-up in Class 1A at 126 pounds, Ducato took third in Class 3A at 113, Wright placed sixth in Class 3A at 132. Slaughter made history with her third-place finish at 100, while Macias finished fifth at 110.
Moore didn’t stop working once he accomplished his step toward redemption when he won his third state title. He competed with Team Illinois at the 2023 Junior National Duals in greco-roman style and freestyle and helped Illinois win national titles in both for the first time since 2018.
Moore feels like he’s hitting his stride at the right time.
“I think I’m only going to improve from here on out,” Moore said.
Nelson is excited to make his second trip to Fargo. He didn’t know what to expect last year and feels like he’s more prepared to take on some of the best wrestlers in the state.
Competing in big-time tournaments during his first two seasons in high school has been beneficial, Nelson said. He now knows to take his time, not to rush into any moves and how important it is to start the tournament with a win.
The importance of competing in such a talented tournament isn’t lost on Nelson either.
“I think it’s a fun tournament,” Nelson said. “To be able to go there and see kids from all over. There’s just nothing like it.”
Although Moore has prepared for this tournament for a year, he’s not putting too much pressure on himself. He knows he has at least four years of collegiate wrestling with the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, once this week is over.
“This tournament doesn’t define who I am,” Moore said. “I’m going to wrestle this tournament, and if I win, that’s an awesome accomplishment. If the results aren’t what we need, we just get ready for next season.”
2023 Junior National Tournament Qualifiers
Boys
Ryan Hanson, McHenry, 120 pounds, 16U, freestyle
Pedro Jimenez, McHenry, 152, USA Juniors, greco-Roman
Alex Weldon, McHenry, 152, USA Juniors, freestyle
Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, 94, 16U, greco-roman, freestyle
Eric Bush, Johnsburg, 100, 16U, greco-roman
Aidan Rowells, Hampshire, 170, 16U, greco-roman
Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, 160, 16U, freestyle
Markos Mihalopoulos, Huntley, 285, USA Juniors, greco-roman
Jesse Saavedra, McHenry, 285, USA Juniors, greco-roman
Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, 106, USA Juniors, freestyle
Dominic Ducato, Jacobs, 113, USA Juniors, freestyle
Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, 126, USA Juniors, freestyle
James Wright, Jacobs, 138, USA Juniors, freestyle
Chris Moore, McHenry, 170, USA Juniors, freestyle
Nick Marchese, Lakewood, 113, 16U, greco-roman
Kristian DeClercq, Algonquin 100, 16U, greco-roman, freestyle
Lucas Bittman, Algonquin, 182, 16U, greco-roman
Girls
Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, 112, 16U, freestyle
Emma Blanken, McHenry, 122, USA Junior Girls, freestyle
Addison Hodges, McHenry, 122, 16U, freestyle
Soraya Walikonis, Burlington Central, 132, 16U, freestyle
Natalie Corona, McHenry, 152, 16U, freestyle
Taylor Casey, Huntley, 112, USA Junior Girls, freestyle
Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, 117, USA Junior Girls, freestyle
Jada Hall, Burlington Central, 152, USA Junior Girls, freestyle
Vallorie Williams, Marian Central, 164, USA Junior Girls, freestyle
Gianna Scheiblein, Huntley, 144, 16U, freestlye