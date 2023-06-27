Wrestling: McHenry’s Chris Moore helps Team Illinois win national titles

Congrats Chris Moore being on two junior national championship teams this summer. Chris was on the junior freestyle and Greco teams that brought home the gold for Illinois. https://t.co/QRvodFHfgH

“I think we were more mature and took it more seriously than other years. That was one of the main things that really helped us. We were mature enough to realize we’re here for one thing and one thing only, and that was to win.”

— Chris Moore, 2023 McHenry alumnus