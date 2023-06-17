2023 Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Crystal Lake Central’s Jonathan Tegel

Crystal Lake Central’s Jonathan Tegel came close to being the Tigers’ first boys track and field state champion in school history.
Tegel was just short in the Class 3A 110-meter high hurdles (second place) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (third place) at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet. His second place was the highest finish ever for a Fox Valley Conference hurdler in a state meet.
The finish was remarkable, especially considering Tegel had missed the FVC meet two weeks earlier to let his sprained ankle recover for the sectional meet.
For his efforts, Tegel is the Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho (the 3A discus state runner-up) and Burlington Central’s Nolan Milas (two top-four sprint medals in 2A) also were considered.
Tegel was out running two weeks before the FVC meet when he awkwardly stepped off of a sidewalk and sprained an ankle. He bounced back in time to qualify in both races at the DeKalb Sectional, then finished his career with an outstanding performance at state.
Tegel, who plans on attending Illinois State University and competing next year, answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his season.
What will you remember most about your season?
Tegel: What I remember most is our team defending our McHenry County Meet and the celebration on the bus on the way home from Cary-Grove.
How did running cross country benefit your track season?
Tegel: I feel like cross country helped me more mentally than physically. It really helped me be able to run through pain much better.
What is the best pre-meet meal and how long before you race do you eat?
Tegel: My go-to meal before my races would be a salami sandwich with pepper jack cheese about five hours before my race. I would also eat a granola bar and a banana about two hours before my first race.
Who is the most famous person you’ve taken a picture with?
Tegel: That would probably be MLB pitcher Chris Sale. I was around 8 or 9 and he was on the White Sox.
What do you hope people say about you when you’re not around?
Tegel: I hope people say that I’m super positive, driven and a hard worker.
Which of your teammates really inspires you?
Tegel: I have a few. The first one is Gavin Wang, who graduated in 2022. He really put me under his wing when I first started hurdling, he pushed me in practices and talked to me after each race. Another teammate that inspires me is James Durcan, who is the nicest kid I know and always has a positive attitude in anything he does and is someone who I will always look up to on and off the track. Another is Karson Hollander, who is one of the best leaders I know. Karson didn’t care if you got first or last, he expected everyone’s maximum effort and wasn’t afraid to call you out if you weren’t giving that, which helped set a culture throughout are team that pushed each and every one of us to get better. The last teammate that inspired me was Sam Schroll, who would drive two-plus hours twice a week for months just to pole vault. He was also always in the weight room. Just talking to Sam, you can hear his passion about pole vault and his hunger to get better, which really inspired my throughout the year.
What is the hardest thing about running hurdles?
Tegel: It would be not hitting the hurdle while going over them which can throw off your rhythm.
Who had the biggest effect on you as an athlete?
Tegel: That would be my coach Mr. (Brian) Seaver. I owe everything that I did in track to him. He taught me everything there is about hurdles and really pushed me as an athlete as well.
What musical act would you most like to see this summer?
Tegel: I want to see Morgan Wallen because I’m a big fan of his music.
Is the Hokey Pokey really what it’s all about, or is it something else?
Tegel: I would say that the Hokey Pokey is what it’s really all about. I was a big fan of the that back in preschool.
What is your favorite cereal?
Tegel: Not regular, but Honey Nut Cheerios.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Tegel: I can’t think of a favorite, but I’ll give you my least favorite, it’s bears. I don’t like bears because I’m terrified of them and they’re ugly and mean.
Do you watch sidewalks and where you are stepping closer now after spraining your ankle?
Tegel: Yes. Every time I go on a run, I’m paranoid of stepping off, so I make sure to stick to running in the middle.
Who are three celebrities you would like to have dinner with?
Tegel: I would choose Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Lionel Messi, three GOATs.