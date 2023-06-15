2023 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Huntley’s Will Geske

There was a definite youth movement among local boys tennis teams this season, as several of the top players were either freshmen or sophomores.
Prairie Ridge sophomore Jacob Kim helped the Wolves to the Fox Valley Conference title and was a Class 1A state qualifier. Johnsburg freshman Tyler Batt won the Kishwaukee River Conference title, and Woodstock freshman Marc Cheng was a Class 1A state qualifier.
Jacobs sophomore Augie Nelson and freshman Soham Kalra were Class 2A state qualifiers.
The best of the young bunch was Huntley freshman Will Geske, who won the FVC No. 1 singles title (beating Kim) and went 2-2 in the Class 2A state tournament.
Geske is the Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches.
Geske beat Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilik 7-5, 6-4 in the FVC semifinals, then defeated Kim by the same score in the finals. At the Harlem Sectional, Geske did not lose a set in his first three matches, then won the title in three sets.
Geske answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his outstanding first high school season.
What will you remember most about your season?
Geske: I will remember the team bus rides and getting ready for each match by listening to our favorite songs on the way to our matches.
How long does it take you to string your racket, and what tools do you need to do that?
Geske: It takes me about 30 minutes to string a racket. I bought my stringer from an old coach because I was breaking multiple strings per week. I have a crank stringing machine. I have also started stringing some of my teammates’ rackets as well.
What is the toughest part about spring weather in tennis?
Geske: The cold is definitely the hardest part of spring weather. It causes my strings to break more and restricts my movement.
Who are some of the professional players you most enjoy watching?
Geske: My favorite tennis player growing up was Rafa Nadal, but now that he is not playing as much, I enjoy watching Carlos Alcaraz. I like his aggressive play style.
If you could train with anyone for a week, who would you choose?
Geske: I would love to train with Nadal at his academy in Mallorca, Spain.
What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?
Geske: I used to play travel baseball, but honestly, I think I would be better at a sport more similar to tennis, like pingpong or pickleball.
What are three of your favorite sports movies?
Geske: I liked “The Sandlot,” “Rocky” and “Hustle.” Unfortunately, I don’t know any good tennis movies.
What musical act would you most like to see this summer?
Geske: I like listening to Kendrick Lamar, and it would be cool to see him live.
Do you have any hidden talents?
Geske: I have played piano since I was 4. I take a lesson once a week and play classical music.
What was your favorite class this year?
Geske: I liked my math class best not only because I have always enjoyed math but also because my math teacher [Patrick Odarczenko] was very supportive during my tennis season.
What are your playing plans this summer?
Geske: I plan to play many USTA tournaments over the summer, including a few out-of-state tournaments.
What is the last really good book you read?
Geske: The last really good book I read was “The Lords of Discipline,” by Pat Conroy.
What is your favorite wild animal?
Geske: Monkeys, because they are hilarious.
What scares you?
Geske: Not being able to perform my best in key moments. For example, during state, in my final match, I got a leg cramp and was unable to play my best.
If you could change one thing about your sport, what would it be?
Geske: I would make all the line calls electronic, so there would be less disputes. I also would make tennis more popular in the U.S. I feel like if more people gave it a chance, they would see how entertaining it can be.