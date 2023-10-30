Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Jack Bakey

Huntley's Jack Bakey is sandwiched between his teammate, Kyle Paler, and Crystal Lake South's Ali Ahmed as Ahmed tries to score a goal during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Jack Bakey

School: Huntley, senior

Sport: Boys soccer

Why he was selected: Bakey stopped all three shots in a penalty-kick shootout to help lead the Red Raiders past Dundee-Crown 1-0 and capture the Class 3A Huntley Regional championship Oct. 20. Bakey made six saves before the shootout, with the game going scoreless through regulation and both overtime periods.

Bakey and the Raiders earned a share of the Fox Valley Conference crown with an 8-1 record, tying with Crystal Lake South. Bakey recorded 11 shutouts in goal.

Huntley’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to Elgin in the sectional semifinals.

For his performance, Bakey was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

What will you remember the most about your senior season?

Bakey: What I’ll remember most is creating bonds with all my teammates at team dinners where we would have intense games of spike ball, volleyball and have great times singing karaoke.

How excited were you with what you accomplished this season?

Bakey: I was extremely happy with what we accomplished. It was a hard schedule, and we still had a great record and won FVC and regional [titles], which were great accomplishments. I am extremely proud of our team and how we always came together, especially on the defensive end where they always had my back and were willing to put it all on the line to help me.

How do you stay calm during the penalty shootout?

Bakey: In a penalty shootout, I am never calm and never want to be. I love the adrenaline and high energy; it’s needed. I just remind myself that there is no pressure on me, only the shooter.

Who is your favorite professional soccer player?

Bakey: David de Gea.

What would you change about soccer if you could change one thing?

Bakey: The only thing I would ever want to change would be going back to only playing on grass fields.

What celebrity would you like to hang out with for a day?

Bakey: Joe Rogan.

What is something you are not good at, but you wish you could do well?

Bakey: I wish I could sing well.

What is one sport you’re really not good at?

Bakey: I am not very good at golf and sadly tend to lose a lot in that aggravating sport.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Bakey: [Senior midfielder] Tyler Roberts.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Bakey: “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Big Daddy” and “Friday.”