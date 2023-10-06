Boys soccer: Huntley regroups, beats Dundee-Crown 4-1

GOAL: Red Raiders score off a corner kick to make it 2-0 Huntley with 3:27 left in the first half. Seemed like it went off a Charger player. pic.twitter.com/g2VsHOV0YP

Huntley’s Anthony Aweve, left, battles Dundee-Crown’s Diego Flores for the ball on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We just needed to bounce back. It feels good. We were locked in and focused at practice, we knew what we needed to get done on the day. We needed to get a bounce-back game today.”

— Kyle Paler, Huntley defender