Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Jacobs’ Elsworth McIntosh

Jacobs’ Elsworth McIntosh and the Golden Eagles boys soccer team had plenty of reasons to celebrate this postseason.
McIntosh, a junior midfielder, scored two of his team’s three goals in a 3-0 win over Streamwood in the Class 3A Jacobs Regional final, leading Jacobs to its first regional title since 2019.
The Eagles (9-9-4) almost kept their season rolling in the next round but lost to Larkin, 2-1, in overtime at the Hampshire Sectional semifinals.
Jacobs went 4-1-2 over its last seven games, including a 1-1 tie against Dundee-Crown to spoil the Chargers chances of winning the Fox Valley Conference title.
“For these boys, the fight in them is relentless,” Jacobs coach Colin Brice said after his team’s season-ending loss. “That’s why I love coaching this team, because they never quit.”
For his performance, McIntosh was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. McIntosh answered a few questions about his team’s playoff push, his favorite player to watch, his mom’s stew chicken and more.
What will you remember most about this past season?
McIntosh: The thing I will remember the most from this season is probably that final game against Larkin. The start of the second half, specifically, where I looked over my shoulder and saw the look of hustle and pride on my teammates’ faces after we were down a goal knowing we could get back in the game.
Who are some of your favorite professional players to watch?
McIntosh: My favorite player to watch is probably Lionel Messi because it’s fascinating to see what he can do with the ball.
What do you hope people say about you when you’re not around?
McIntosh: I hope people say nice things about me when I am not there. I don’t really care if people say bad things about me very often, but would rather people critique to me and not gossip about me.
What was your best goal celebration ever?
McIntosh: I don’t really have any goal celebrations. Me and my friends usually make things up depending on whatever TikTok or dance is going viral at the time.
If you could hop into a time machine and go to any athletic event what would it be?
McIntosh: Probably Usain Bolt’s world-record 100-meter dash because I would have loved to be there, or the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina. I think the tension would have been even more invigorating in person rather than watching it on TV.
If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?
McIntosh: It would have to be Alexander the Great or Julius Caesar because they fascinate me with the empires, wealth and power that they held in their time.
What’s your go-to meal?
McIntosh: My go-to meal would probably be my mom’s stew chicken because I like the taste and it’s something nice to eat if I am feeling down.
Do you have any hidden talents?
McIntosh: I have good control with my tongue and can make a clover with it.
What are three of your favorite movies?
McIntosh: My top three would be “Avatar,” “Taken,” and “Black Panther.”
What’s your favorite subject in school?
McIntosh: My favorite subject in school currently is Math because my teacher is good.