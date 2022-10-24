Boys soccer: Crystal Lake South, Jacobs, Dundee-Crown prepare for sectional round

Crystal Lake South is grateful to have won its fifth straight regional title.
After winning the Fox Valley Conference title to end the regular season, the Gators struggled in their playoff opener and just snuck by Lakes to play Crystal Lake Central on Friday.
South regrouped against Central in a loud atmosphere to take down the Tigers 1-0 and win the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional.
“The guys looked at it as a second chance,” South coach Brian Allen said. “I don’t know if that was a letdown from winning conference, inevitably you have that kind of lull, but it’s a testament to the guys that they were able to use that as a little motivation and come back against Central and play a really consistent 80-minute game and clinch that fifth straight regional championship.”
Gators dig deep & grind out the 1-0W vs terrific CL Central team for their 5th regional championship in a row!!!!!#CLSUnited#WEgo #PMA#ProtectedTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/OBye7Irbd6— CLS Boys Soccer (@CLS_BSoccer) October 21, 2022
The Gators will play Vernon Hills on Wednesday in a Class 2A Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal. South would play either Grayslake Central or Wauconda for the sectional title Saturday if they defeat the Cougars.
South will try to win its sectional after claiming two sectional titles in the last three postseasons. The Gators won the Class 2A state title in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019.
Wednesday won’t be the first sectional matchup between South and Vernon Hills. The Gators defeated the Cougars for a sectional title in 2018.
Allen set up South’s schedule to play Mid-Suburban League teams, who play a similar style to Central Suburban League’s Vernon Hills’, so his team wouldn’t be surprised for the playoffs — the Gators lost to Hersey (2-0), Palatine (1-0) and Buffalo Grove (2-0) and tied with Rolling Meadows (0-0). He hopes that familiarity will help them as they try to continue to advance.
“There was a reason to a lot of the tough challenges we gave them with the Herseys and the Buffalo Groves and those Mid-Suburban League schools, so when we get to this level of the playoffs, they’re not intimidated by the team we’re playing, they’re not intimidated by the matchup in any way, shape or form because they’ve played some really quality teams both in our conference and outside of the conference,” Allen said. “They feel well-prepared not just for style but for the magnitude of the game as well.”
Dundee-Crown won its fourth straight regional Saturday after it defeated DeKalb 2-1 to win the Class 3A Harlem Regional. The Chargers will play Elgin on Wednesday, the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Hampshire Sectional.
The Maroons (19-0-3) have not lost a match this season and their three ties have come against Fenton (10-9-2), Waubonsie Valley (8-15-2) and York (17-0-3). Elgin defeated Rockford Auburn 13-0 in its postseason opener and took down McHenry 5-1 for the regional crown.
Jacobs continued its hot streak when it defeated Streamwood 3-0 on Saturday to win the Class 3A Jacobs Regional title. The Golden Eagles haven’t lost in their last six matches, going 4-0-2.
Golden Eagles coach Colin Brice credited a change in formation before the team’s match against Cary-Grove on Oct. 4 to a more-balanced lineup. Brice added an extra attacker to the midfield and an extra attacker so the team’s wingers could work off of each other more.
“Our backline has been pretty solid all season long, but our offense is starting to click,” Brice said. “So I think that’s helping our defense a lot and giving us that extra umph to these key wins.”
REGIONAL CHAMPS!!!!@HDJBoysSoccer @JacobsHighS pic.twitter.com/Ddc3AyE0Rg— Jacobs Athletics (@HDJ_Athletics) October 22, 2022
The Golden Eagles won their first regional since 2019 and will try to return to the supersectional match after losing in that round in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The team will play Larkin on Wednesday and then could take on D-C or Elgin for the Class 3A Hampshire Sectional title Friday.
Jacobs will try to get revenge against Larkin after the Royals upset the Golden Eagles in last season’s regional semifinal. The Golden Eagles defeated the Royals 3-, during the regular season but Brice doesn’t want his team to get too comfortable and focus on playing a full 80 minutes.
“If we continue to buy in to work the entire time on the field and outwork teams,” Brice said, “I think that’s going to help us Wednesday night and Friday evening.”