Boys soccer notes: Crystal Lake South turning early season experiences into wins

Brian Allen is starting to see progress from Crystal Lake South during its nonconference slate, specifically, on offense.
The Gators coach watched his team regroup from a three-match stretch where it lost to both Hersey and Palatine and tied with Zion-Benton, failing to score a goal during the stretch, before winning three straight matches against North Chicago, Rockford Auburn and Harlem. The Gators outscored opponents, 14-0, during that stretch.
“It helped grow our confidence,” Allen said of the winning streak. “I think we know it comes down to us being patient and understanding that sometimes you’re going to get a lot of chances and sometimes you’re going to get a few. I think we still need to get better at those moments when we’re only going to get a few.”
Allen thought the three-match winless streak tested the Gators mentally and quickly taught them how to approach their scoring chances. He started to see more players take advantage of their opportunities and buy in to Allen’s risk-reward mentality.
“We tend to lean on taking those risks when they come,” Allen said. “I’d rather see us be more creative and I think it’s starting to pay off.”
South still wants to work on spreading the ball more instead of focusing on a few players to carry the load offensively. Nolan Getzinger and Ali Ahmed have scored 12 of the team’s 20 goals so far this season.
Allen still wants his team to work on spreading the ball around more.
“This group has understood the process,” Allen said. “I think the big lessons are upcoming here in conference to see if we really have a process, those early season challenges and kind of put away what needs to be better against the teams that we’re going to see in conference.”
Marian Central ‘gelling together’
It took a little time for Marian Central to get acquainted with what coach Art Dixon wanted to do defensively, but once the Hurricanes did, it opened things up on both ends of the pitch.
“They’re gelling together really well,” Dixon said. “They’re working together as a unit and they all feel like they have the same common goal, and that’s to keep going forward and that it’s one game at a time.”
Marian Central started the season 1-1-1 before entering a stretch when it won six straight, outscoring opponents, 24-2, ending with four shutouts. The Hurricanes’ streak ended Sunday in a 1-0 loss to Westinghouse.
The Hurricanes’ defensive formation has led to many different players contributing. Dixon brings players in and off the bench and switches positions to help keep players active and eliminate scoring threats from opponents.
Defenders Jacob Bonnet and Nate Iafigliola have led the way defensively while 6-foot-8 goalkeeper Dawson Yegge has excelled this fall.
The offense has come together thanks to contributions from Micheal Sbarounis and Dominic Aragona. They’ve moved the team around to create opportunities, building upon the defense’s success.
With no conference affiliation this season, Dixon is focused on preparing for the playoffs. While he doesn’t want the Hurricanes to start thinking about the postseason midway through the year, he wants them to continue with the strong bond they’ve played with so far.
“The goal is to get through one week, the next week,” Dixon said. “Hopefully that’s going to take us all the way to state.”
Crystal Lake Central ends losing streak
Crystal Lake Central was motivated heading into its match against Jacobs on Thursday.
The Tigers had lost every matchup between the two Fox Valley Conference teams since 2016 and the Golden Eagles outscored their opponent, 24-3, during that span.
Central ran out to a 3-0 lead before Jacobs came back to end the match with a tie, but Tigers coach Jay Schwarzrock was proud of the way his team entered its matchup against a rival that has controlled the series between the two teams.
“They didn’t carry that baggage in there,” Schwarzrock said. “They came in and were like, ‘We’re going to punch them in the face,’ and we got them in the nose right away. Just unfortunate we couldn’t keep up the momentum.”
Jacobs’ turning point
Colin Brice hopes his team’s second half against Central can be what jump starts Jacobs this season.
The Golden Eagles coach thought his team used the momentum from knocking down a second half penalty kick against the Tigers, which ultimately helped his team come back and end the match in a tie.
After a 1-4-1 start to the season, Brice hopes Thursday’s match might be what Jacobs needed in order to turn things around.
“Put the first half behind us and take that second half,” Brice said. “Really, we can play with anyone in conference and I think this just goes to show that any game you play in the Fox Valley Conference can go any way. Doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you have to be spot-on in every match.”