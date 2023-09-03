Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock’s Ishan Patel

Name: Ishan Patel
School, year: Woodstock, senior
Sport: Boys cross country
Why he was selected: Patel, last year’s Kishwaukee River Conference champion, won the McHenry County Meet in 15:53.9 at Emricson Park in Woodstock, defeating Huntley’s Tommy Nitz, last year’s Fox Valley Conference champion, by 18 seconds. While no team scores were kept, the Blue Streaks would have won the title. Patel finished fourth at the meet last year.
Patel was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.
McHenry County XC Meet: Woodstock’s Ishan Patel wins boys race, followed by Huntley’s Tommy Nitz, Woodstock’s Aryan Patel, Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon and Huntley’s Zach Zuzzio. pic.twitter.com/bf8jd7RPXf— Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) August 26, 2023
What was the key to winning the McHenry County Meet?
Patel: Preparation up to the meet. Drinking water, getting rest and keeping my mind calm. The process of building my mileage over the summer and workouts during the early season helped me during the race, but maintaining my body and mindset definitely helped push me through the race.
What is your favorite high school course to run and why?
Patel: My favorite high school course to run would have to be Detweiller Park in Peoria [the state course]. It’s very flat and most runners are known to PR there, so it’s a great area to run at.
What is the last really good book you read?
Patel: “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. It’s a great book that focuses on building good habits and breaking the bad ones. I definitely recommend it.
If you could train with any runner or coach for a week, who would it be?
Patel: I would want to train with Jakob Ingebrigtsen. He is a Norwegian middle distance runner known for his great speed and strength. He is an Olympian and on the younger side, which really ties in with the younger generation of runners. It’d be awesome to train with him and see what he could teach me.
What is the worst injury you have ever dealt with?
Patel: Bruising my back and spine. It was hard to sleep and be mobile. I definitely do not want to go back to that period of time, ever.
How long before a race do you eat and how much do you eat?
Patel: I usually race in the morning, so I eat at least two to three hours before a race. I don’t eat too much, just some small things like fruit and maybe toast.
What celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?
Patel: Adam Sandler. He’s a hilarious actor and person, and he seems very down to earth. He also hoops, so it’d be dope to play some basketball with him.
What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?
Patel: I would be absolutely amazing at tennis and ping pong. Those are two sports that I love playing besides running. I think I’d have a good shot at them.