Boys cross country: Northwest Herald preview capsules for 2023

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE
Burlington Central
Coach: Vince Neil (19th season).
Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Ryan Kries, sr.; Logan Karottu, sr.; Adam Hinkelman, sr.; Alan Perez, sr.; Robert Anderson, sr.
Top new runners: Danny Burke fr.; Brandon Pflug, fr.; Jayden Beecroft, jr.
Worth noting: Kries was a Class 2A state qualifier and returns to lead the Rockets. Karottu and Hinkelman will make up the top three with Kries. Kries was 10th in the FVC Meet. … Neil sees Burke and Pflug making major impacts for the team and Beecroft, a state track qualifier, could also push to be in the top five.
Cary-Grove
Coach: Layne Holter (24th season).
Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Jameson Tenopir, so.; Ethan Waddell, jr.; Alex Demas, sr.; Aiden Kyle, jr.; Luke Boldwyn, sr.; Sam Vogt, jr.; Grant Bond, jr.
Top new runners: Lucas Kephart, fr.; Nate Kephart, fr.; Brendan Bachmann, jr.
Worth noting: Tenopir became one of the FVC’s top runners as a freshman for the Trojans. He took fifth in the FVC Meet and finished 37th in the Class 2A State Meet. … “Last year’s young, small team has matured over the track season and is now ready to tackle the upcoming cross country season,” Holter said. “We’re looking to move up in the conference and dive deep into the postseason as a team.”
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Bill Eschman (30th season).
Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Aiden Shulfer, sr.; Jackson Hopkins, jr.; Nate Peyer, sr.; Brady Sterzik, sr.
Top new runners: Mason Alvarez, jr.; Jackie Clark, jr.
Worth noting: All-Area first-team member Karson Hollander graduated and was one of the area’s best runners for three seasons. … “Karson Hollander is hard to replace, but he taught these runners great leadership and work ethic,” Eschman said. “Our seniors have had an incredible summer and have learned to be great leaders.” … Shulfer and Hopkins were 16th and 17th in the FVC Meet and integral parts of the Tigers’ state-qualifying team.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Nick Willhoit (fourth season).
Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Sebastian Castillo, sr; Lucian Tyndall, sr.; Adam Strombom, jr.; Joey Gonzalez, so.; Chad Wehby, so.
Worth noting: Willhoit likes that the Gators’ core group put in a lot of work over the summer.
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Matt Michalski (first season).
Last year’s finish: D-C did not have a complete team to compete.
Top returning runners: Joe Hillyer, jr.; Eddie Leon, jr.; Tim Navarro, sr.
Top new runners: Zach Michalski, jr.; Josh Michalski, fr.; Frank Moskalik, fr.
Worth noting: The Chargers are making strides with their numbers and should be able to have a team to compete in the FVC Meet.
Hampshire
Coach: Ryan Hollister (fifth season).
Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Jack Sheets, jr.; Cody Dobush, jr.; Marcus Davis, so.; Sam Beamon, jr.; Marshall Waldau, so.; Julian Soto, sr.
Top new runners: Lucas Heitman, jr.; William Randle-Zeglis, fr.; Lucas Bailye, fr.; Alexander Lewis, fr.; Nigel Gay, fr.; Tyler Krauss, fr.
Worth noting: Sheets was the Whip-Purs’ top runner last year and returns. … “We’ll be a young team this year, but there is a lot of competition for varsity spots,” Hollister said. “This should help push runners to improve.”
Huntley
Coach: Matt Kaplan (16th season).
Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Tommy Nitz, jr.; Zach Zuzzio, sr.; Luke Grubbs, sr.; Andrew Raistrick, so.; Logan Barreto, so.
Top new runners: Brandon Thompson, fr.; Nathan Sauber, so.; John Collins, sr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders missed qualifying for the Class 3A State Meet by one spot for the second straight season. Nitz, Zuzzio and graduated Ty Rasmussen made it to state as individuals. … Nitz was the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and the FVC champion. Zuzzio was 14th in the FVC Meet. … Kaplan thinks Grubbs, an All-FVC runner, Raistrick and Barreto could be in the top five with Nitz and Zuzzio. … “The goal is to make another strong push in the postseason, but finish this year at the state meet,” Kaplan said.
Jacobs
Coach: Kevin Christian (17th season).
Last year’s finish: FVC champion.
Top returning runners: Andrew Beyer, sr.; Matt Andreano, sr.; Max Sudrzynski, jr.; Isaac Pepin, jr.
Top new runners: Jake Fetting, sr.; Michael Moore, jr.; Charles Mason, jr.; Austin Stevenson, so.; Omar Uddin, sr.; Ethan Aichholz, sr.
Worth noting: Beyer had a breakout year and took fourth in the FVC Meet, helping the Golden Eagles to their first team title. … Jacobs lost Alec Melendez (All-Area first team) and Aidan DeMuth (second team) to graduation, but there are plenty of runners returning with Beyer, Andreano, Pepin and Sudrzynski. “This could be the best top four we’ve ever had,” Christian said. “We need someone to step up and be our fifth runner.” There are several candidates, and if a couple rise to that challenge, the Eagles could repeat as champs.
McHenry
Coach: Kevin Horst (eighth season).
Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Doug Martin, sr.; Nick Schmitz, sr.; Danny Thomas, sr.; Myles Wagner, so.; Nate Martin, so.
Top new runners: Jaxon Berry, fr.; Trustin Law, fr.; Carson White, fr.; Nate Miller, fr.; Cayden McLean, fr.
Worth noting: Martin was sixth in the FVC Meet and a Class 3A state qualifier. He was picked to the All-Area second team. Schmitz was 11th in the FVC and an honorable-mention selection for the Warriors. … Those two return to lead a group Horst feels will be more competitive in the conference this season. “The Warriors are trending up and should have a competitive squad this year with a nice mix of senior leaders and young talent,” Horst said.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Judd Shutt (19th season at school).
Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Meet.
Top returning runners: Will Gelon, sr.; Gerrit Dam, sr.; Evan Gilleland, sr.; Kevin DeGroot, sr.; Eddy Klimkowski, sr.; Daniel Cardenas, sr.; Liam Bailey, jr.; Nathan Debelak, jr.
Top new runners: Kieran Gilleland, so.; Trevor Dam, so.; Bodhi Lee, so.; Steven Randles, fr.; Thomas Henry, fr.
Worth noting: The Wolves lost Ian Mahon, an All-Area honorable mention, but return their other six runners from a team that ran in the Class 2A State Meet. … Gelon is a two-time All-State runner and returns to lead the Wolves. … Gerrit Dam and Evan Gilleland were All-Area honorable-mention picks. Gilleland, DeGroot and Klimkowski were All-FVC runners. … “Our summer training was consistent and competitive,” Shutt said. “The boys would like to build on last year’s midseason success and state qualification, but our initial focus is to make the most of each day as a team. We will try to focus on today and build our goals as the season progresses.”
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE
Harvard
Coach: Armando Valdes (first season).
Last year’s finish: Harvard did not have a full team to compete in the KRC Meet.
Top returning runner: Jared Gonzalez, sr.
Worth noting: Jared Gonzalez is the only runner right now the Hornets have. Valdes feels Gonzalez has a lot of potential.
Johnsburg
Coach: Chris Setzler (28th season).
Last year’s finish: Johnsburg did not have a full team to compete in the KRC Meet.
Top new runners: Micah Klos, fr.
Worth noting: “We are rebuilding this year and will need to build up our new runners to the level where they will be competitive,” Setzler said.
Marengo
Coach: Kim Hoffmeister (fifth season).
Last year’s finish: Third in KRC Meet.
Top returning runners: Marcus Ray, sr.; Gavin Prudlick, jr.
Top new runners: Michael Gieseke, fr.; Jackson Knake, fr.; Josh Woodcock, fr.; Athan Poggus, sr.
Worth noting: Ray was seventh in the KRC Meet last year and is back to lead the Indians. “He is very determined to have a successful season,” Hoffmeister said. … Prudlick has been a leader in summer workouts with Ray. … Gieseke was a strong runner at Zion Lutheran in middle school.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: Taylor Conroy (first season).
Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC Meet.
Top returning runners: Angus McClellan, sr.; Jacob Farmer, sr.; Owen Weinfurtner, sr.; Ryan McClellan, so.
Top new runner: Gavin McInnis, fr.
Worth noting: Angus McClellan was 17th in the KRC Meet, Farmer and Weinfurtner were 21st and 22nd for the Rockets. … “All of our senior boys had great track seasons last year and are ready to have a great final cross country season,” Conroy said.
Woodstock
Coach: Jay Fuller (10th season).
Last year’s finish: KRC champion.
Top returning runners: Ishan Patel, sr.; Aryan Patel, sr.; Jakob Crown, sr.; Cohen Shutt, sr.; Charlie Baker, sr.; Ellery Shutt, so.; Milo McLeer, jr.
Top new runners: Braedon Schwanke, so.; Elijah Hedges, fr.; Josh Roth, fr.
Worth noting: The Blue Streaks won the KRC title with 15 points, the lowest possible score, and put their seven runners in the top nine spots. Two individuals, not on teams, were the other two in the top nine, so their scores were not counted in team standings. … The Streaks were 12th in the state meet, the highest team finish for local boys teams. … Ishan Patel is the only two-time All-Area first-team runner coming back this season. He was 12th in the Class 2A State Meet and repeated as KRC individual champion. Aryan Patel, his twin, was 29th in state, narrowly missing All-State status. Crown, Cohen Shutt and Baker also were All-KRC runners. … “We are an experienced team after being at state the last two years,” Fuller said. “They are looking forward to doing the little things, competing for the KRC championship and returning to the state meet the first week in November.”
Woodstock North
Coach: Cas Creighton (11th season).
Top returning runners: Daniel Jansen, sr; Robert Carroll, sr; John Hugger, so.
Top new runners: Sam Speciale, fr; Brendan Vorderer, fr; Zac Forester, fr.
Worth noting: Jansen was 10th in the KRC Meet last season for the Thunder and Carroll was 14th. Those two were the team leaders in workouts this summer, helping the freshman group coming in. “They helped them build a base for the season,” Creighton said. “I’m excited to have Speciale, Vorderer, and Forester join us this season. They are a great addition to the team.”
Note: Marian Central does not have a team this season.