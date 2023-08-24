Boys cross country: Northwest Herald Five Runners to Watch

Andrew Beyer, Jacobs, sr.
Beyer had a breakout year in 2022 as he helped the Golden Eagles to their first Fox Valley Conference Meet championship. Beyer was fourth in the FVC Meet, 10th in the Palatine Regional, 24th in the Hoffman Estates Sectional and 150th in the Class 3A race at the IHSA Boys Cross Country State Meet. He was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection.
Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Gelon is a two-time Class 2A All-State runner and a two-time All-Area first-team pick. He finished third in the FVC Meet, fourth in the Belvidere Regional, fourth in the Kaneland Sectional and 19th at state.
Tommy Nitz, Huntley, jr.
Nitz won the FVC Meet individual title and finished 55th in the Class 3A State Meet race. While that did not get him All-State status, he had the fastest time of any area boys runner that day at 15:49.44. He took third in the Harlem Regional and fourth in the Lake Park Sectional.
Ishan Patel, Woodstock, sr.
Patel is a two-time All-Area first-team pick after finishing 12th in the Class 2A State Meet to make All-State. Patel led the Blue Streaks to the Kishwaukee River Conference title by winning that meet, took fifth in the Belvidere Regional and 10th in the Kaneland Sectional, helping the Streaks earn a state berth. His 15:54.81 was the second-fastest time by a local boys runner in the state meet.
Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, so.
Tenopir just kept getting better as his freshman season progressed and wound up as an All-Area second-team selection. He was fifth in the FVC Meet, sixth at the Belvidere Sectional and 11th at the Kaneland Sectional.