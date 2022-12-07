Boys cross country: 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area boys cross country team.
First Team
Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge, jr.
Gelon is a repeat selection to the first team after his second Class 2A All-State season. Gelon finished third in the Fox Valley Conference Meet, was fourth in the Belvidere Regional and fourth in the Kaneland Sectional, leading the Wolves to a state meet appearance. He finished 19th in the Class 2A State Meet (in 16:01.53) to earn All-State status again.
Karson Hollander, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Hollander had some offseason surgery that helped with breathing issues he experienced late in the 2021 season and came back as strong as ever. He took second in the FVC Meet, was second in the Class 2A Belvidere Regional and fifth in the Kaneland Sectional, helping the Tigers to state as a team. He did not have his best race at state, finishing 61st in 16:42.04. He was an All-Area second-team selection last year.
Alec Melendez, Jacobs, sr.
Melendez had the third-fastest time of any local runner in the state meet races, finishing 72nd in the Class 3A race in 15:58.14. He took seventh in the FVC Meet, helping Jacobs to its first conference title, then was ninth in the Palatine Regional and 14th in the Hoffman Estates Sectional. He was an All-Area second-team pick last season.
Tommy Nitz, Huntley, so.
Nitz continued on from his outstanding freshman year for the Red Raiders to win the FVC championship and take Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year honors. Nitz was third in the Class 3A Harlem Regional, fourth in the Lake Park Sectional and finished 55th in the state meet. He ran an area-best time of 15:49.44 at state. Nitz was an All-Area second-team selection last year.
Ishan Patel, Woodstock, jr.
Patel finished 12th in the Class 2A State Meet for All-State honors and repeats as a first-team selection. Patel also repeated as the Kishwaukee River Conference individual champion and led the dominant Blue Streaks to another team title. Patel was fifth in the Belvidere Regional and 10th in the Kaneland Sectional as the Streaks earned a state team berth. His 15:54.81 was the second-fastest time of area runners at the state meet.
Second Team
Andrew Beyer, Jacobs, jr.
Aidan DeMuth, Jacobs, sr.
Doug Martin, McHenry, jr.
Aryan Patel, Woodstock, jr.
Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, fr.
Honorable Mention
Matt Andreano, Jacobs, jr.
Gerrit Dam, Prairie Ridge, jr.
Evan Gilleland, Prairie Ridge, jr.
Jackson Hopkins, Crystal Lake Central, so.
Ryan Kries, Burlington Central, sr.
Ian Mahon, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Ty Rasmussen, Huntley, sr.
Nick Schmitz, McHenry, jr.
Aiden Shulfer, Crystal Lake Central, jr.
Zach Zuzzio, Huntley, jr.