McHenry County high school sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 8

Marengo’s Alex Wigman rolled a 653 series to lead the Indians to a boys bowling dual win over Johnsburg, 3,504-2,985, on Monday at Glo Bowl in Marengo.

Wigman also rolled the high game of the match with a 258. Justin Lechner added a 637 series and Tommy Lulinski had a 613 for Marengo. Kyle Stockwell led Johnsburg with a 569.

Huntley 2,972, Grant 2,872: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Matt Racila (616) and Nicholas Zummo (608) led the Red Raiders past the Bulldogs in their dual. Racilia rolled a 250 and 206, while Zummo had a 223 and 204. AJ DeBello (581) had a high game of 241 for Huntley.

Grant’s Josh Hawkins had a match-high 702 series, including a 267, 210 and 226.

GIRLS BOWLING

Marengo 2,328, Johnsburg 1,762: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Grace Wzientek had a match-high 602 series for the Indians in their dual win against the Skyhawks. Wzietenk rolled the two high games with a 224 and 213.

Marengo’s Courtney Jasinski had a 476 series, including a 200. Johnsburg was led by Morgan Klos with a 382.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Christian Liberty 59, Alden-Hebron 26: At Hebron, Karly Strand scored a team-high 13 points for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference loss. Abby Wanderer added six points for A-H (0-1).