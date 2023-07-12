Hampshire grad Matt Jachec selected by Cleveland Guardians in MLB Draft

Matt Jachec, a 2019 Hampshire graduate, was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 18th round with the 548th overall pick of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday in Seattle.
Jachec (6-foot, 200 pounds), who just finished his senior season at Indiana State, earned All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors for the second consecutive year.
@mattjachec9 selected in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians— Indiana State Baseball (@IndStBaseball) July 11, 2023
Jachec, a right-handed pitcher, was 7-4 with 4.05 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 104 and walking 17 during his senior season. In four years at Indiana State, Jachec was 17-6 with a 3.56 ERA, 199 strikeouts and 32 walks in 220 innings.
Jachec is the first Indiana State player taken in the draft since 2019.