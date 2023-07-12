July 11, 2023
Hampshire grad Matt Jachec selected by Cleveland Guardians in MLB Draft

Jachec drafted in 18th round with 548th overall pick

By Alex Kantecki

Hampshire graduate Matt Jachec was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday in Seattle, Washington. (Gary E)

Matt Jachec, a 2019 Hampshire graduate, was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 18th round with the 548th overall pick of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday in Seattle.

Jachec (6-foot, 200 pounds), who just finished his senior season at Indiana State, earned All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors for the second consecutive year.

Jachec, a right-handed pitcher, was 7-4 with 4.05 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 104 and walking 17 during his senior season. In four years at Indiana State, Jachec was 17-6 with a 3.56 ERA, 199 strikeouts and 32 walks in 220 innings.

Jachec is the first Indiana State player taken in the draft since 2019.