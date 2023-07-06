On Campus: Cary-Grove grad Ryan Ignoffo prepares for MLB Draft

Ryan Ignoffo started at second base Wednesday in the MLB Draft League’s inaugural Prospect Game.
But the Cary-Grove graduate, who helped Eastern Illinois to its first NCAA regional since 2008 this spring, doesn’t want professional teams to think of him only as a middle infielder.
“I hope it shows teams my value,” said Ignoffo, who has played second base, third base and right field in the summer league for draft-eligible prospects. “If you need a guy to play second base on a Tuesday, I’ll do it. If you need a guy to play left field on a Thursday, I’ll do that. That’s what I pride myself on.”
The 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, which lasts three days, begins Sunday with the first two rounds. Ignoffo said he hopes to be chosen Monday during rounds 3-10. Tuesday is the final day with rounds 11-20.
Just getting to his assignment with the Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters was a challenge after EIU lost both of its games in early June in regional play.
“The transition happened fast,” Ignoffo said. “I think I had four days of rest. Well, not even that, because I had to break down my apartment [at EIU], and then I headed out here. It’s my last hurrah at college baseball. I wanted to get back on the field. I was losing my mind those couple of days that I wasn’t playing.”
Along with his versatility (he also pitched at EIU), Ignoffo said his experience as a five-year college player is a valued part of his résumé.
“This league is not like any other summer league that I’ve played in,” Ignoffo said. “There are all types of guys, including guys who just graduated high school and don’t even have one college at-bat.”
Ignoffo, meanwhile, has 533 collegiate at-bats under his belt.
While starting every game this spring, he led the Panthers in a dozen offensive categories, including a .335 batting average, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs and a single-season school record 29 stolen bases.
Ignoffo said he focused this spring on patience at the plate and drawing more walks. Last season, he walked 16 times.
“I blew that out of the water in the first two weeks,” he joked of his 36-walk season for EIU.
During his time in Williamsport, Ignoffo has faced a higher level of pitching and quickly adjusted. He finished his time in the Draft League with the second-highest batting average among all players (.385) and the third-most doubles (6) in only 17 games.
“I’ve seen a lot of success by driving the ball the other way,” Ignoffo said. “I’ve tried to take that outside pitch and drive it [to right field].”
In late June, Ignoffo was chosen as EIU’s Male Athlete of the Year after lifting the Panthers (38-21) to a single-season wins record, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Division I Nashville Regional.
His season also included being a finalist for the national John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, the OVC Tournament MVP, first-team All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association and first-team all-conference.
“All those things are cool, but the big thing for me would be that OVC championship,” Ignoffo said. “Making the regional was an awesome experience.”
Houghton collects honors at Loras: After leading the Loras College softball team in 10 different offensive categories this spring, Marengo grad Grace Houghton earned both first-team All-American Rivers Conference honors and second-team All-Region from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
While leading Loras (21-15) with a .369 batting average, eight home runs and 37 RBIs, Houghton also posted team highs in hits (41), doubles (6) and on-base percentage (.445). The senior designated player started all 36 games for the Duhawks this season.
Last month, she became only the second Loras softball player in program history to be chosen as a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.
