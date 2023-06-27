Baseball: MCC catcher Mason Schwalbach makes NJCAA D-II All-America first team

After achieving NJCAA Division II All-American third-team status as a freshman, McHenry County College catcher Mason Schwalbach dreamt really big going into this season.
Last week, Schwalbach realized that dream when he learned he was a first-team All-American.
Schwalbach, a 2021 Marian Central graduate, put up huge numbers while helping the Scots to a 45-12 record and became their third All-American first-teamer since 2016.
“I was kind of hoping I would get it,” Schwalbach said. “It was pretty cool when I saw that on there. That was one of my goals at the start of the year, to be on that list.”
Schwalbach hit .412 with 15 doubles, 22 homers and 88 RBIs, while recording an OPS of 1.361. Behind the plate, he was charged with only two errors and had a .992 fielding percentage, while throwing out 28.9% of basestealers.
“The RBIs, we had a lot more traffic on the bases, guys were always on base for me to hit in. That made it easy,” Schwalbach said. “Just a lot of work in the winter and offseason hitting and in the weight room. That helped getting better power numbers. I was a lot more explosive and a lot more athletic (this season).”
Schwalbach joins former Scots Ryan Parquette (2019) and Andrew Reisinger (2016) in receiving All-American first-team honors. Parquette, a catcher from Crystal Lake South, also was an All-American third-teamer as a freshman, then made first team. Reisinger was a pitcher from McHenry.
Schwalbach, a left-handed hitter, signed with Kansas State late in his second JUCO season and will play for the Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference next year. Michigan State and Jacksonville were his other top two schools.
“He’s just a tremendously mature kid for his age,” MCC coach Jared Wacker said. “He recognized the areas he needed to improve while he was here and he went out and did that. A lot of guys say they’re going to stay committed to doing that, but don’t understand the discipline that requires.
“He got himself in better shape and became more athletic, and it translated on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game. He is the best clutch player I’ve ever had. He set pretty lofty goals, but had the ability to stay present in the moment, regardless of the circumstances. He has reset the bar for all future Scots.”
As a freshman, Schwalbach hit .408 with 10 homers, 24 doubles and 57 RBIs. He started talking with Kansas State coach Pete Hughes and his staff last fall.
“I really liked their facilities and the coaching staff,” Schwalbach said. “That conference is a really great and competitive baseball conference. I’ll be playing against the best pretty much every day. Playing against the best players I hope will help me be one of those guys.”
Schwalbach (6-foot, 213 pounds) is playing with the Burlington Bees in the Prospect League this summer. He will be there until early August, when he reports to Manhattan, Kansas to join the Wildcats.
“It’s pretty awesome. I’m real excited to go there in the fall,” Schwalbach said. “It’ll be an adjustment for sure, coming from a small JUCO. I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great experience.”