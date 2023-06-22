2023 Northwest Herald Baseball Coach of the Year: Marengo’s Nick Naranjo

Marengo baseball coach Nick Naranjo naturally wants to emulate many of the things he learned while playing at Huntley for Andy Jakubowski.
Naranjo started his coaching career as an assistant for Jakubowski, then moved to Marengo, where he took over as head coach four seasons ago.
Naranjo did his mentor proud this season as the Indians achieved what has become habit at Huntley, winning a conference and regional title.
Through Marengo’s success, he also joins his former coach on a list of those who have been Northwest Herald Baseball Coach of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches.
Cary-Grove’s Ryan Passaglia, Burlington Central’s Kyle Nelson, Crystal Lake South’s Brian Bogda and Jacobs’ Jamie Murray all received support from their fellow coaches.
Marengo (22-8, 13-2) set the school record for victories and won the Kishwaukee River Conference. The Indians actually tied with Woodstock North, but beat the Thunder 2-1 in their three-game series which gave them the outright title.
Marengo then went on to win the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional with a walk-off victory over Richmond-Burton. It was the Indians’ first regional title since 2004.
Naranjo, who teaches P.E. at Locust Elementary School in Marengo, pitched and played outfield at Huntley, graduating in 2007. He went on to pitch at Lindenwood University near St. Louis.
Naranjo answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his team’s successful season.
What will you remember most about this season?
Naranjo: I will remember how much this group bought into our philosophy. This was a tight-knit group that did great things on the field together, but were also very close off the field. We set out team and personal goals at the beginning of the year, with a common goal of competing for a conference title and playing for a regional title. To look back and see that they were able to accomplish those goals will be something I will always commend this group on, on top of setting the program record for wins. We talked almost daily about our focus being on US, and if we wanted to do the things we wanted to do, we would have to earn it, nothing was going to be given to us.
Who is the best speaker you have ever heard at a clinic?
Naranjo: The best speakers I have heard at a clinic were actually local coaches from our area that spoke at the state clinic a few years ago. I believe it was Jakubowski, (Prairie Ridge’s Glen) Pecoraro, Bogda and (former Cary-Grove coach Don) Sutherland that spoke, all guys that have had tremendous success in our own backyard. It is awesome to be surrounded by such great coaches and be able to take things away from them that have made their programs create such sustained success.
What is something you learned from coach Jakubowski that you try to instill in your players?
Naranjo: Being able to play and coach for J has taught me so much. There are a lot of things that he does over there that I bring to our program. But the thing that I would say we try to instill the most is situational hitting and their defensive approach. Huntley prides itself on situational baseball, that is something that he tried to instill into us when I was in high school. Obviously with their success that they have had, it is a philosophy that works, and we use that same philosophy with our kids. The second is the defensive side of the game and taking care of the baseball. We tell our kids all the time that successful teams take care of the baseball. If we can limit errors and free bases, we will put ourselves in a position to be successful. We are still a fairly young team, so we instill in our kids to make the routine play and play catch effectively, and if we do those things we will win baseball games.
What would be your walk-up song?
Naranjo: That is a tough question, I bounce around with music so much … but I would say it would have to be something from the hip-hop/rap genre, that is usually what gets me going the most.
Who was your funniest player?
Naranjo: That would have to be Andrew Johnson. He is just a kid that keeps things very light, even though I have to get on him at times. I think there are times he does things to not be funny, but it’s just the way he is.
What are your three favorite baseball movies?
Naranjo: “For Love of the Game,” “The Sandlot” and “Major League.”
What was the last really good book you read?
Naranjo: I have to be honest, I don’t read books ... does Twitter count?
What is your pregame objective when you are hitting fungoes?
Naranjo: I want to give our kids a game-like look and put our focus on taking care of the baseball. I take pre-game seriously because I feel everyone on the opposing team watches infield/outfield. You watch a team and they are making plays, going to the right places with the baseball, you think to yourself “these guys can pick it.” On the other side, you see a team take infield/outfield and they are kicking the ball a little bit, and you go back and talk in pre-game that we need to focus on putting pressure on the defense. I look at Jakubowski as one of the best infield-outfield coaches in the game. You watch them take I/O and the detail that goes into what they’re doing, again going back to taking care of the baseball. I take little things away from him in that aspect that we can utilize to give our guys a solid look.
What person from history would you most like to hang out with for a day?
Naranjo: That is a really tough question, there are so many athletes and coaches that I would like to pick their brains. I am obviously a baseball guy, but I love hockey as well and I think I would choose Herb Brooks. The “Miracle on Ice” team was before my time, but to look back and watch how big of a feat that was, it had to be one of the most electrifying times in sports history. What he was able to accomplish with what he had, that’s all us coaches try to do. Do the best you can with what you have got. In Marengo, we aren’t the biggest, fastest or the most skilled, but to get everyone to pull on the same rope and buy into what you’re trying to do, that is what it’s all about.
Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?
Naranjo: I have not taken many pictures with famous people. I did go to a couple Bears signings at the old Sports Authority in Crystal Lake when I was a kid and I think I took a picture with (former running back) Anthony Thomas.