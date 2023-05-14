Baseball notes: Marian Central lends a hand with Challengers program

Marian Central’s baseball players took to the field May 6 for a different kind of action than what they normally see.
The Hurricanes became buddies for that day, helping players in the McHenry Baseball Association Challengers program, which was designed to help teach children with physical and/or mental challenges how to play the game.
Each of the Hurricanes took a Challenger player as his buddy and helped him out in the field on defense or at the plate with hitting. Marian coach Tom Kruse was the all-time pitcher and each Challengers player batted each inning.
“During down time, between pitches and between innings, our players would play catch or throw ground balls to their buddies, and then get ready for the kids to hit,” Kruse said. “There are a few kids that can really hit too. So our players were out there for the kids’ protection as well.
“Everyone that was there had a really great time, and I believe that our kids may have enjoyed it more than the Challenger Program kids did. It was a great day for all.”
Jason Todd, the father of Hurricanes shortstop Braedon Todd, has run the Challengers program for the past eight summers. On each Saturday in April and May, the players meet at a park in the morning and play. Volunteers help the players to have a day to get out and exercise.
Hurricanes junior catcher Michael Bubala enjoyed the experience.
" I think I can speak for everyone on our team that we all had a great time helping our community by participating in the Challenger event,” Bubala said. “The kids were awesome to be around and it was good for me to see my teammates playing catch and having fun with the kids. I’m sure most of us will head out there again in the upcoming Saturdays to help out.”
Kruse hopes it is the first of several trips the Hurricanes make to help the Challengers.
“This was the first time that our team volunteered, but look to continue this tradition in the many years to come,” he said.
What a comeback!: Sometime around the third inning a May 6 game between Jacobs and Palatine at Elgin’s Trout Park, it looked like it might not make it past five innings.
Palatine jumped out on top 11-0 in the top of the third. Jacobs chipped away, but still trailed 13-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
No one expected the Golden Eagles would not even need to bat in the seventh inning. They scored 10 runs, held the Pirates to one in the top of the seventh for a wild 15-14 victory.
“Baseball is a game of failure and our kids did not quit,” Eagles coach Jamie Murray said. “They were able to see first-hand what they are capable of, especially being down by so many runs early. It’s not over until the other team gets 21 outs. As coaches, we can talk about it all the time but it’s a process and through some failures, our kids bounced back in a big way.”
The outcome gave Jacobs hard evidence of what Murray and his staff consistently preach, to compete and never give in.
“When we were down 13-5 and got the first few guys on in the sixth, everything changed,” Murray said. “Guys were locked in at the plate, have great ABs, and playing off the support from their teammates on the bench.”
There was significant drama in the top of the seventh when the first two Palatine batters walked and the Pirates cut the lead to one, with a runner at third base and one out and Sean Wasserman, who had hit two homers at the plate.
Murray sensed that Palatine coach Paul Belo would call for a squeeze. On the second pitch, sophomore Spencer Drummond threw a curveball, Wasserman missed the bunt attempt and the Eagles got the runner out between home and third base. Two pitches later, Drummond got the final out.
“We were so proud and happy for our guys,” Murray said. “They needed that.”
A Marengo first: Marengo’s 17-0 victory over Forreston on Tuesday gave the Indians a school record for wins at 20-5. On Marengo’s page at ihsa.org, the Indians has their best record in school history under former coach Jim Schmid in 1979 (19-8).
Former coach Jason Robinson’s team was 18-13 in 2004 and was the last Marengo team to win a regional championship. The Indians hope to end that drought at next week’s Class 2A Johnsburg Regional.
Blazing hot: Richmond-Burton continued on its tear on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Grayslake Central, which is the No. 2 seed in its own Class 3A sectional.
The Rockets, state runners-up last season at 32-6, started the season at 1-8 with an almost entirely new lineup. Now they are 13-10 with an eight-game winning streak.
No surprise: Cary-Grove is the No. 1 seed and Crystal Lake South is No. 3 in the Class 3A Grayslake Central Sectional. C-G is in second place and South is in third in the Fox Valley Conference.
In the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Sectional, which was divided into sub-sectionals, Huntley was a top seed and Hampshire was third on one side, with Streamwood, McHenry and Jacobs as the top three on the other side.