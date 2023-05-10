Baseball: Johnsburg’s Landvicks are a couple that coaches together

Johnsburg assistant baseball coach Sandy Landvick works with Leo Cahue on this throwing technique during practice May 1. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“I had an umpire ask me if I was the trainer, even though I was in uniform. I replied, with a grin, ‘Nope, I am the coach, Welcome to our field.’”

— Sandy Landvick, Johnsburg baseball assistant coach