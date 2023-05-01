Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Andrew Ressler

Before this season, Huntley senior pitcher Andrew Ressler had never started against Fox Valley Conference foe Jacobs, a rivalry that excites players from both sides every spring.
On April 21, the right-hander finally got to showcase his stuff against the Golden Eagles and did not disappoint.
Matched up in a pitchers’ duel against Jacobs senior Christian Graves, Ressler fired a complete-game, one-hitter in a 3-1 win. He tossed 56-of-94 pitches for strikes and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before he gave up a two-out single.
The one run scored against Ressler, who struck out three, came in the first inning and was unearned.
Ressler is a part of a talented staff for the Red Raiders and will play next year at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Huntley (16-4, 9-2 FVC) enters the week in second place in the FVC, one game behind Cary-Grove.
For his performance, Ressler was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Ressler talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about his electric start against the Golden Eagles, hobbies, his dream job and more.
What has been your most memorable game of the season so far?
Ressler: My most memorable game is definitely the game that won me this award. Huntley versus Jacobs is always a competitive game and I haven’t been able to pitch in the series until this year, so I was pumped for it. I also have some of my really good friends on that team, so it was awesome to throw a one-hitter against such a good team like that.
Your team has a very talented staff. Tell me about the relationship between pitchers.
Ressler: Our pitching staff works together really well. We are led by two really good pitching coaches who are always trying to make us better.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Ressler: In my time away from baseball, I like to enjoy time outside. If I’m not outside, I enjoy just playing video games with my friends. In the summer I enjoy going to any baseball game, but most importantly the White Sox.
Do you have any superstitions or rituals?
Ressler: I don’t really have any superstitions. For my ritual, I always try to get to bed early so I feel good in the morning. Closer to the game, I just listen to some music and try to visualize myself doing good work on the mound.
What would be your dream job?
Ressler: My dream job would definitely be to play professionally in MLB, but realistically I want to have a job somewhere in the professional sports field, preferably in the front office of any type of team.
If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?
Ressler: If I could spend a day with anyone, I would choose Dana White. The way he lives looks like a blast – all the traveling he does for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and of all the money is awesome.
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Ressler: My favorite athlete is Dylan Cease. I love the way he pitches, and there are some similarities in the way he pitches to how I pitch. I always try to be him on the mound. I also have a little theory that when him and I are both starting on the same day, I am undefeated.
What is your most prized possession?
Ressler: My most prized possession is definitely my phone. I always have my phone on me and I’m always doing something on it.
If you could have a sandwich named in your honor, what would be on it and what would you call it?
Ressler: I would name my sandwich “THE KING VON.” That is my good friend Vinny Costantino’s nickname. He got me on to my favorite sandwich, which is a No. 7 (turkey and provolone) at Jersey Mike’s Subs made “Mike’s Way” (with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, vinegar, oil and spices).