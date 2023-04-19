Baseball: Woodstock North routs Woodstock to open 3-game crosstown series

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North’s bats wasted no time making their collective presence felt during Tuesday’s crosstown rivalry game against Woodstock.
The Thunder scored nine runs in the first two innings, pounded out 11 hits total and reached base safely during 25 of their 44 plate appearances.
The result was a 13-4 North victory, as the Thunder (9-3, 7-0) remain in sole possession of first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference.
“Even I was a little bit surprised that our offense had this kind of production so early,” North coach John Oslovich said. “Especially since their starter, [Sam] Chapman, is a very talented pitcher.
“We were able to grind out at-bats and put the ball in play hard against him. It’s a credit to the guys in our lineup who came prepared to play, knowing it was important to take the first game of this three-game series. They set the tone.”
North leadoff hitter Morgan Klinker (1 for 3, double, two walks) was the first of five Thunder players to reach base safely in the top of the first inning without recording an out.
No. 2 hitter, senior Rylen Given (2 for 3, walk, double, 2 RBIs) drove in the game’s first run with a single, opening the floodgates.
“It was important for us to come out strong and make a statement,” Given said. “We took a lot of batting practice with the machine leading up to today. We’re just playing with a ton of confidence right now.”
The Thunder scored five runs in the first, then four more in the second, capped by No. 7 hitter Trevor Mark’s bases-clearing three-run double.
After the ball was misplayed in center field, Mark advanced to third on one of seven Woodstock errors, then was out at home plate trying to score on an overthrow.
“Just trying to stay aggressive there,” Mark said. “They made a nice play to get me.”
But by then, the damage was done. The Thunder led 9-2, after only two innings.
Mark, a junior, was 2 for 4, and had an RBI single, along with an RBI groundout, for a five-RBI evening.
“By far my best game RBI-wise at the varsity level,” Mark said. “It’s exciting, because I had some struggles at the varsity level last season.
“But our coaches are always positive and encouraging, and them giving me their trust has given me experience and has helped my confidence grow as a player.”
After falling behind 5-0 after half an inning, Woodstock (5-7, 4-3) responded with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the first.
Bowen Lopez (walk, 2 RBIs) drove in catcher Trevor Cote with a sacrifice fly. Then third baseman Daniel Elswick doubled home a run.
“Even when we got behind early, I was encouraged by the fact when came right back at them,” Blue Streaks coach Matt Prill said. “Guys still were upbeat. Credit to North. They got the job done today.”
Woodstock got contributions from leadoff hitter Hayden Haak (2 for 4) and first baseman Everett Flannery (1 for 4), plus a scoreless, three-strikeout inning by reliever Braden Barrette.
North, meanwhile, helped its own cause by being extremely patient at the plate, drawing nine walks. That included five free passes during a three-run outburst in the sixth inning.
All nine of its starters reached base safely, with righty pitcher Blake Herrmann (3 IP, 3 ER, BB, 3 K) picking up the win.
The Thunder host the Streaks on Wednesday and Thursday in Games 2 and 3 of the series, at Woodstock North.
“We can’t let our guard down for a second,” Oslovich said. “We know they’ll come at us even harder at our place the next two days. So we have to stay focused and remain prepared.”