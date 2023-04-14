On Campus: Prairie Ridge alum Dom Listi setting records at North Central College

One name has been a constant on the North Central College baseball team’s lineup card for the past four years, in any weather and against any pitcher.
Prairie Ridge graduate Dom Listi, a senior outfielder, has started 126 consecutive games – that’s every single one in his career for the Cardinals.
“It’s a goal of mine to be out there every single day,” he said. “I just try to make sure I take care of my body. That’s the first step, before I even get onto the field.
“There are going to be some days that I feel amazing, and there are going to be some days where I just don’t feel good at all.”
Listi said maturity and mental toughness have helped him prepare for the rigor of a season.
But Listi’s skills have kept him on the field.
I still feel like I have one more box that needs to be checked off, and that’s a deep run with my team in the playoffs.”— Dom Listi, North Central College outfielder
A two-time, first-team All-College Conference of Illinois honoree, Listi ranks in the league’s top 10 in five offensive categories this season, including second in on-base percentage (.551) and seventh in batting average (.420).
“My big thing is getting on base,” he said. “Not every day are you going to be able to mash the ball around the park. When you’re somebody that teams will circle your name and they’re coming at you, sometimes you just have to work at-bats and be a pesky hitter.”
While other teams circle his name on scouting reports, Listi is circling plenty of career achievements.
He is NCC’s all-time leader in triples (19), while his .497 career on-base percentage ranks third all-time. With one more run scored, Listi’s total will jump to 155, which puts him in the top five in school history.
“I’ve never been too good at accepting accomplishments for myself,” he said. “It’s something I’m trying to be more proud of. I still feel like I have one more box that needs to be checked off, and that’s a deep run with my team in the playoffs.”
Listi, who already has graduated with a degree in marketing and is working toward his MBA, has been part of NCC’s streak of seven consecutive CCIW titles. However, the Cardinals (14-9) have advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series once in that span, in 2018.
“That’s the one thing I’ve always been missing,” said Listi, who is undecided if he will return for a fifth season next spring. “I want to create those core memories with my team.”
Throwin’ Illini: Cary-Grove grad Jack Wenninger is leading the University of Illinois baseball team in pitching wins and ERA this spring.
Wenninger, a junior right-hander, is 4-1 with a 3.74 ERA and ranks in the top 10 in six different pitching categories in the Big Ten Conference. He has the second-most wins in the conference, along with ranking eighth in opposing batting average (.205).
In 33 2/3 innings, Wenninger has 39 strikeouts. He had a season-high 10 strikeouts March 19 against Southern Illinois.
On April 3, he was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week after a career-best eight-inning outing in an 11-1 victory against Michigan. Wenninger allowed three hits and one run, while striking out five and walking none.
Ritter on a roll: Marengo grad Hanna Ritter, a senior who plays outfield and first base for Wisconsin-Oshkosh, has a team-high .487 batting average this season for the nationally ranked Titans.
Last week, she was one of 141 NCAA Division III players named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Player and Pitcher of the Year watch list. The award winners will be announced June 9.
Ritter ranks third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in average and has helped the Titans (23-1) to a No. 18 ranking. She also is second in the WIAC in hits (38), fifth in on-base percentage (.512), 10th in runs scored (17) and 11th in RBIs (16).
Super Sycamore start: Indiana State’s baseball team has an 8-1 record in Missouri Valley Conference play this season, the program’s best start since 1998.
On Monday, Hampshire grad Matt Jachec was named the MVC Pitcher of the Week.
Jachec, a junior right-hander, kept the Sycamores (19-12) rolling last weekend with a complete-game, five-hit shutout of Illinois State in a 2-0 win. Jachec (3-2) has a 3.74 ERA in eight appearances this season, which includes seven starts and one save.
In 45 2/3 innings, Jachec has 46 strikeouts and only nine walks. He posted a season-high 10 strikeouts March 10 in a complete-game victory against Memphis.
Timmerman on the move: After four seasons at Bucknell, Crystal Lake Central grad Alex Timmerman has chosen to transfer to Winthrop for his final men’s basketball campaign, he announced via Twitter.
As a senior center at Bucknell last season, he posted an impressive season, starting every game for the Bison (12-20) while posting career highs in points (11.4) and rebounds (7.2) per game while blocking 20 shots. The 6-foot-10 Timmerman posted five double-doubles last season.
Timmerman joins a Winthrop program that has made 11 NCAA tournament appearances and won 12 Big South Conference titles.
• Barry Bottino writes about local college athletes for the Northwest Herald. Write to him at barryoncampus@hotmail.com and follow @BarryOnCampus on Twitter.