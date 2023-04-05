Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester loses season debut for Triple-A Indianapolis, strikes out Joey Votto twice

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Quinn Priester was roughed up in his first start of the season for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night during a 7-2 loss to the Louisville Bats in Louisville, Kentucky.
Priester, a 2019 Cary-Grove graduate, allowed six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He gave up one home run.
Priester, 22, retired the first three batters he faced in the bottom of the first inning and pitched a scoreless second before running into trouble in the third. Louisville scored four runs on five straight hits in the third and added two runs on three hits in the fourth to chase Priester from the game.
Quinn Priester strikes out Joey Votto 👀 pic.twitter.com/DyZnpgeKWa— Milb Central (@milb_central) April 4, 2023
Among the highlights for Priester were two strikeouts looking against Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who is rehabbing from an injury. Votto had a single against Priester during the four-run third inning.
The Pirates selected Priester (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) with the 18th pick of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Priester pitched with the Single-A Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers in 2021 and with the Double-A Altoona Curve for most of last season. He ended last season by making two starts with Indianapolis.
Priester is ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 60 prospect among minor league players.